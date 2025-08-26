Ricochet Files To Trademark Surprising Word After AEW Chants

Ricochet has made a surprising move outside the ring, as he has filed for a unique new trademark.

On August 25, the AEW star applied with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the word “Bald,” a nod to the chants that AEW crowds have been directing at him during recent events.

The filing includes coverage for professional wrestling and entertainment-related services, such as live events, television appearances, and branded merchandise.

After news of the filing surfaced, Ricochet reacted online by writing, “The fact that there are people who scan the trademark registry to see if there’s anything new… is giving Stalker.”

Interestingly, the application was filed personally by Ricochet under his real name, Trevor Mann, rather than through AEW. This comes as AEW continues to make its own filings, including “September to Remember” on August 18, “All Elite Feast” on July 14, and earlier in April “Paragon” for the team of Kyle O’Reilly and Roderick Strong, as well as “AEW Summer Blockbuster.”

Ricochet recently marked his one-year anniversary with AEW, debuting at All In London on August 25, 2024, in the Casino Gauntlet match. His most recent outing saw him team with The Gates of Agony at Forbidden Door’s pre-show, where they picked up a victory over JetSpeed and Michael Oku.

