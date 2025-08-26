FTR Shut Down Jake Hager’s Claims About AEW Meeting And Tony Khan Outburst

FTR have stepped forward to clear the air after Jake Hager made claims about them during a recent podcast appearance.

On the latest episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Hager spoke about his 2024 exit from AEW and shared frustrations with the company, including a story where he alleged Tony Khan disrespected the roster during a closed-door meeting in 2022. Hager suggested that Khan’s outburst was triggered by talent refusing to appear on TV due to creative issues, and he implied that FTR were the ones who skipped the show.

Dax Harwood quickly denied that version of events, stressing on social media that both he and Cash Wheeler attended the wrestlers-only meeting and that Khan never interrupted. Harwood emphasized that FTR have never refused to work and pointed out how consistent they have been on AEW programming since Collision began.

Cash Wheeler also backed this up by sharing a direct message exchange with Hager earlier today, further disputing his remarks.