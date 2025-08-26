×
Nathan Cruz Officially Joins AEW As Coach And Agent

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 26, 2025
Nathan Cruz Officially Joins AEW As Coach And Agent

Nathan Cruz has officially joined AEW.

The former PROGRESS World Champion took to social media to reveal that he is now working behind the scenes with the company as a coach and agent.

Cruz shared his excitement in a heartfelt post, writing:

“What an amazing week. I am so grateful to @aew and @tonyrkhan for this incredible opportunity to join the team as a coach/agent. Everyone has been so welcoming and I couldn’t be more proud to be joining a team that last night set an attendance record for professional wrestling inside the O2 Arena in London!

I’ve been sitting on this news for quite a while now and it’s relief to be able to finally talk about it publicly.

After 19 years in this industry, many ups and downs that have been well documented for those who know my career; this honestly means more than I could put into words.

Thank you.”

In addition to the announcement, Cruz pointed out that he is celebrating the 19th anniversary of his in-ring debut. He reflected on the milestone with another post:

“19 years ago today I wrestled my first match. That number now stands at 1,902 across 9 countries and 105 promotions.

These are some of my favourite pictures from my career and some of my favourite people I’ve had the joy to call my friends on the way ✌🏽❤️

Thank you to everyone who has supported me this far. There is still so much road left ahead.”

At 34 years old, Cruz has not competed since February when he came up short in a World Association of Wrestling British Heavyweight title match against Nathan Black.

He also has brief WWE experience on his résumé, including three matches: teaming with Justin Sysum against The Usos on Main Event in 2014, a singles match against Elias on NXT in 2016, and a dark match appearance for NXT UK in 2017.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nathan Cruz (@nathan_cruz90)

