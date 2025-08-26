Rampage Jackson Explodes In Rant Over Raja’s Attack On Syko Stu

Rampage Jackson has gone on a fiery tirade, standing firmly by his son Raja Jackson after the shocking assault on Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event. The MMA legend unleashed his anger during a stream, where he launched into a heated defense of Raja, blaming the incident on what he described as an unprovoked attack from Syko Stu.

Rampage claimed that Syko Stu blindsided his son with a beer can and then expected Raja to “sell it,” something his son would not understand since he is not a professional wrestler.

“The pro wrestling guy don’t know my son, and he hit him over the head with a beer can or something. My son didn’t know it was coming. They didn’t tell my son. I guess he thought my son was a pro wrestler or something. But Raja didn’t do anything, and I told Raja not to get punched. Still, he hit my son over the head. Then he asked my son, ‘Ain’t you gonna sell it?’ So when you don’t react, it makes the other wrestler look bad. My son didn’t know about that stuff.”

The former UFC star tore into Syko Stu, calling him “stupid” for putting his son in that position. Rampage revealed he was so furious that he had to speak with coaches just to stop himself from doing something that would land him in jail. He raged that no one had the right to mess with his son, saying the only person who could discipline Raja was him.

“So this motherf***** that hit my son is stupid. And in order for me not to go to jail, I gotta talk to his coach. Raja didn’t know what was going on , he just thought he was gonna talk to those dudes. That’s some fed up s***, man. These motherf*****… they playing with my DNA. Playing with my motherf***** DNA. I’m the only one who can f*** with my son. No one else on this f****** planet can f** with my son.”

Rampage added that despite Raja telling him he was fine, the video of the incident showed otherwise. He warned that if any wrestlers came after his son again, he would take them all on himself.

“He told me he’s safe, but I saw exactly what happened from that clip. I will go there and f**** up all them motherf***** pro wrestlers over my son. All of them. My son ain’t no motherf***** pro wrestler. He don’t know how to sell that s. We MMA fighters. We get dirty for real. We don’t sell s, we don’t give you nothing.

You gotta get what you earn in my motherf***** sport. We don’t play that s***. We ain’t pretending around this motherf*****. Any of you motherf****** come for my son, you gotta go through me first. Come meet me at the motherf***** gym. Don’t f*** with my motherf***** bloodline.”

Despite Rampage Jackson’s defense, the LAPD is continuing its investigation into Raja Jackson’s violent outburst, and fans across the wrestling community are demanding accountability. Many believe Raja crossed a line and should face serious consequences for his actions, regardless of his father’s defense.