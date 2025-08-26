Baron Corbin Reveals How WWE Manipulates Contract Negotiations

Former WWE star Bishop Dyer, known to fans as Baron Corbin, recently sat down with Jonathan Coachman on Sirius XM’s Off the Ropes, where he gave an eye-opening look at how WWE handles talent contracts. Dyer explained that the company once tried to use hard data like social media reach, merchandise sales, and fan interactions as part of negotiations, but quickly abandoned the idea after it backfired in a big way.

He recalled how one wrestler questioned the numbers presented to them and had an outside party dig deeper, ultimately proving WWE wrong and landing themselves a much stronger deal. According to Dyer, that was the last time those kinds of measurable statistics were ever brought into contract talks.

Dyer also opened up about another tactic he claims WWE uses when a performer’s deal is nearing its end, suggesting that creative intentionally keeps talent off television to weaken their bargaining power when new terms are offered. He pointed out that after months of TV appearances, wrestlers suddenly find themselves sidelined with the excuse of “not having much for you,” only for WWE to use that absence against them when presenting a lowball offer.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).