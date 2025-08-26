AEW’s Queen Aminata Stranded In UK After Backpack Theft

AEW star Queen Aminata, who recently competed at the 2025 AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, took to Instagram to share a personal update with fans.

In the video message, she explained that her travel plans had been unexpectedly delayed after her backpack was stolen over the weekend.

“Good morning, you all. Well, good afternoon in the United Kingdom. I was supposed to fly home today, but unfortunately, on Saturday, my backpack got stolen with everything. My debit card, my credit card, my driver’s license, my US passport, my glasses, my medication, my charger, everything. Everything is gone. So I am stuck here until Thursday, possibly a little bit longer.

And yeah, I guess the UK loves the Queen so much that you guys didn’t want me to go home early. I’m laughing about it right now, but honestly, I just wanted to be at home. It’s all right, though. Everything happened for a reason. Thank you guys for showing the love and support.”

Despite the tough situation, Aminata remained positive, joking with fans and thanking them for their ongoing support.