Kelly Osbourne Slams Becky Lynch After WWE Raw Promo

During the August 25th 2025 edition of WWE RAW, fans witnessed a heated promo segment between Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella. The exchange turned controversial when Becky directed a harsh remark at Birmingham, England. She said, “the only good thing that came outta here died a month ago.” She followed up by adding, “But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

The comment quickly drew attention outside the wrestling world. Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly, fired back at Becky through an Instagram story, issuing a strong response.

“You are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. #birminghamforever shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

Ozzy Osbourne's daughter, Kelly Osbourne, seems to be very unhappy with Becky Lynch's comments from last night's #WWERaw in Birmingham, England:



(kellyosbourne | IG) pic.twitter.com/WDXMtP1LV2 , WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 26, 2025

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).