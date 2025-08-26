×
Kelly Osbourne Slams Becky Lynch After WWE Raw Promo

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 26, 2025
Kelly Osbourne Slams Becky Lynch After WWE Raw Promo

During the August 25th 2025 edition of WWE RAW, fans witnessed a heated promo segment between Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch and Nikki Bella. The exchange turned controversial when Becky directed a harsh remark at Birmingham, England. She said, “the only good thing that came outta here died a month ago.” She followed up by adding, “But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

The comment quickly drew attention outside the wrestling world. Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter, Kelly, fired back at Becky through an Instagram story, issuing a strong response.

“You are a disrespectful dirtbag! Birmingham would not piss on you if you were on fire. #birminghamforever shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

