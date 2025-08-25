WWE Adjusts Raw Start Time in September, Likely Due to NFL

WWE is making schedule adjustments, moving three consecutive RAW broadcasts in September to an earlier start at 7PM ET.

While no official reason has been given, this change may be strategic to avoid competition with the NFL, which affects ratings during its season. Today's RAW airs at 3PM ET from Birmingham, UK, followed by Smackdown at 2PM ET from Lyon, France. Next Monday's RAW after Clash in Paris will start at 2PM ET. Starting October 6th, RAW returns to 8PM ET, but will shift to 8AM ET on October 13th for events in Perth, Australia.