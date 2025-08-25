Intercontinental Title Match Set for WWE Raw in Paris

An Intercontinental Championship rematch will take place when WWE Raw comes to Paris next week. The September 1 episode will feature Dominik Mysterio defending his Intercontinental title against AJ Styles at the Paris La Defense Arena, just a day after WWE Clash in Paris.

At SummerSlam, Dominik retained the IC title over Styles using trickery by loosening his boot, allowing it to slip out during a Calf Crusher. He won the match by hitting Styles with his boot and executing a frog splash. Their rivalry escalated as Styles defeated Finn Balor on Raw this week, prompting Judgment Day to approach Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who then booked the title match for next week.

🚨 NEXT MONDAY:DOM MYSTERIO vs. AJ STYLES FOR THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z30Cfr5EQ2, WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025

Dominik has held the Intercontinental Championship for over four months since winning it at WrestleMania 41 this April. WWE Raw will begin at a special start time of 2 p.m. Eastern next week, streaming live on Netflix, marking the final stop of WWE’s European tour before returning to the U.S.

WWE Raw (Monday, September 1) , Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defends against AJ Styles.

We’ll find out more about how the next Women’s World Champion will be determined and the fallout from Clash in Paris.