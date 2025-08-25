×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Intercontinental Title Match Set for WWE Raw in Paris

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
Intercontinental Title Match Set for WWE Raw in Paris

An Intercontinental Championship rematch will take place when WWE Raw comes to Paris next week. The September 1 episode will feature Dominik Mysterio defending his Intercontinental title against AJ Styles at the Paris La Defense Arena, just a day after WWE Clash in Paris.

At SummerSlam, Dominik retained the IC title over Styles using trickery by loosening his boot, allowing it to slip out during a Calf Crusher. He won the match by hitting Styles with his boot and executing a frog splash. Their rivalry escalated as Styles defeated Finn Balor on Raw this week, prompting Judgment Day to approach Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who then booked the title match for next week.

🚨 NEXT MONDAY:DOM MYSTERIO vs. AJ STYLES FOR THE INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/z30Cfr5EQ2, WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025

Dominik has held the Intercontinental Championship for over four months since winning it at WrestleMania 41 this April. WWE Raw will begin at a special start time of 2 p.m. Eastern next week, streaming live on Netflix, marking the final stop of WWE’s European tour before returning to the U.S.

WWE Raw (Monday, September 1) , Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio defends against AJ Styles.

We’ll find out more about how the next Women’s World Champion will be determined and the fallout from Clash in Paris.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy