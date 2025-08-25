×
Nikki Bella Set to Challenge Becky Lynch at WWE Clash in Paris

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
Nikki Bella will face Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Paris. This matchup was confirmed during a segment on WWE Raw from Birmingham, England, where Lynch's promo was interrupted by Bella. Bella accused Lynch of being scared to confront her, leading Lynch to accept the challenge but stated she wouldn’t do it in Birmingham. WWE teased on X, “Will Nikki Bella leave Paris as the NEW Intercontinental Champion THIS SUNDAY?”

The WWE Clash in Paris lineup for August 31, 2025 includes:

  • World Championship: Seth Rollins defends against Jey Uso, LA Knight, CM Punk
  • John Cena vs. Logan Paul
  • Roman Reigns vs. Bronson Reed
  • Good ‘Ol Fashioned Donnybrook match: Sheamus vs. Rusev
  • WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch defends against Nikki Bella

