IZW Psycho Circus Results for 08/23/2025 - Mike Knox Injured, Samoa Joe Booked for November 8th, more

Impact Zone Wrestling, Arizona's longest running independent promotion, was back in action on Saturday, August 23rd with Psycho Circus. The event took place from Bullshooters in Phoenix, Arizona and featured matches featuring a variety of stars.

VIP Kingslayer Slayer Hour

Gino Rivera def Dante King, JKM and Severino Corrente

'Too Much' Mazzerati & Rachelle Riveter def Savanna Stone & Gin Sevani

The Neon Express (Damien Drake & Anthony Idol) & Maverick def IZW Tag Team Champions Celtic Calamity (Ram Rock & Bobby Jaxon) & Baker Jeffcoat

Can't Stop Jamal def Jakob Austin Young

IZW Psycho Circus 3

EJ Sparks def Thugnificent

Ocean Avery def Martin Casaus

Miss Paradise def Lindsay Snow in the final of a Psycho Circus Match, Also featured Alorha Jet, Olivier Vegas, Morgan

Damien Desire def Pirada in a Ladder Match, Parada retiring from Pro Wrestling following the loss

Scott Johnson & Pete the Heat def Affirmative Action (Project Wes & Da Shade)

The Tribe (Navajo Warrior & Hawaiian Lion) def Hollywood Yates & Gino Rivera (with Mike Knox)

Bryce Saturn def Joe Graves

Evan Daniels def Bryn Thorne to capture the IZE Heavyweight Championship

A few special notes:

Mike Knox, one-half of the NWA World Tag Team Champions, was supposed to team up with "Hollywood" Yates against "The Tribe" of Navajo Warrior and Hawiian Lion. However, his arm was in a sling and he said he was not cleared to wrestle. It remains to be seen if he can defend the NWA Tag Titles or if the injury could put those belts in jeopardy.

Pirada lost his 3D Sports Cards & Collectibles championship after a pretty violent ladder match that saw a superplex off the top of the ladder near the end of the match. The "Sun Valley Pirate" is now retired. This was not realy advertised so finding out he's done after the match was a bit of a shock to those there.

Navajo Warrior, a mainstay of Arizona wrestling who has helped countless wrestlers succeed in this business, is retiring at the next show on his last stop of the "Last Mile" tour. It was announced that his final opponent will be none other than Samoa Joe who Navajo has ties to back to the UPW days of Southern California. The match is set for November 8th at the same location for IZW Long Live the King.

