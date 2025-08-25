Dominik Mysterio Names Opponents He Wants To Face In WWE

Dominik Mysterio, the current WWE Intercontinental Champion and member of The Judgment Day, recently joined Busted Open Radio to talk about future matchups he has in mind.

When asked about opponents he would like to face, Mysterio pointed to several names across WWE. “I feel like I’ve never really gotten in the ring with Bronson Reed. I know he’s a big boy, but I feel like we’d have some fun in there. Guys like Grayson Waller. Me and the Judgment Day could have some really fun matches with the Motor City Machine Guns.”

Looking at the depth of talent across the roster, Mysterio explained how many possibilities there are for fresh encounters. “I feel like stuff like that would be really fun. But, like you said, there’s so much talent right now. We can literally do anything with anyone, everywhere. We could go down to NXT and take it over. We can go over to SmackDown.”

He also noted that The Bloodline’s new lineup presents another intriguing opportunity. “There’s a whole new Bloodline going on. I’ve never worked any of those guys, so that’d be really fun to get into it. There’s just so much talent that the Judgment Day can just play with.”

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).