Mercedes Mone Names Her Mount Rushmore Of Women’s Wrestling

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné recently spoke with SportBible, where she discussed several topics, including her personal Mount Rushmore of women’s wrestling.

When asked, Moné revealed that the first name on her list is Japanese wrestling icon Manami Toyota, who had a major influence on her career. “My Mount Rushmore of female wrestlers is… first I have to choose Manami Toyota because she is a woman that I used to watch when I was 13 years old and was like, ‘what the hell? Woman can wrestle just like the men but better.’ She inspired me so much to let me know that I can do this and have the biggest dreams and the biggest goals and legit, she is one of the greatest women’s wrestlers of all time.”

She then credited WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus as her second choice, praising her impact and star power. “I think number two for me would have to be Trish Stratus, because she’s just so legendary, she’s so hot. She’s had amazing, incredible matches and she’s just- she’s one of the best in the world.”

Moné also put herself on the list, making sure to highlight the influence she has had across the industry as both Sasha Banks and Mercedes Moné. “Number three, I’m gonna have to choose Sasha Banks/Mercedes Moné, the CEO. Do I really need to say more? I am the Beyoncé of women’s wrestling for a reason. I really feel like Sasha Banks and Mercedes Moné helped to change the perspective of what women’s wrestling is all over the world.”

Rounding out her Mount Rushmore, Moné named AEW’s Toni Storm, recognizing her unique character and rapid rise. “My last, but not least, this is really hard for me to choose. I have a lot in my head, but I’m going to have to say Toni Storm. Toni Storm, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm, is one of the greatest woman characters in all of professional wrestling. She has changed the game in just under legit two years. I think she’s one of the greatest of all time. And I think the future of professional wrestling are gonna be watching her and being like, Can I be a star just like her?”

