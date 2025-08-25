Jim Ross Opens Up About Chaotic Days On WWE Creative In 1995

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross recently reflected on his time working with the company’s creative team in 1995 during an episode of his podcast “Grilling JR.” Ross opened up about the inner workings of the group, the daily challenges they faced, and how Vince McMahon’s last-minute changes often kept everyone on their toes.

Ross recalled how Bruce Prichard and Pat Patterson were consistently involved, with Patterson stepping away from his administrative duties to focus almost entirely on television writing. “Bruce [Prichard] was in them more often than not. Patterson was in them more often than not. Because Pat pulled back from all of his administrative duties. He did help write TV. And after time went by, I did the booking of that live events, and Pat just did TV,” Ross said.

He described the workload as non-stop, noting that the group’s productivity often depended on Vince McMahon’s mood. “When you do first run TV man, the motor never stops. And if Vince is having a good day, then we all had a good day. If Vince is being interrupted too many times, or you got bad news on a phone call, then none of us had a good day,” Ross explained. The team often found themselves stuck in long hours, surviving on trips to a nearby deli that Ross and Prichard particularly enjoyed.

Ross also discussed McMahon’s tendency to revisit scripts that were already considered complete, which created added stress for the writing staff. “I remember many times when we were going on the road and had we thought that TV was done. And then Vince would read it over a few times, decide he did not like it. So when we flew into the TV town the night before the show, we went to his room to rewrite television that we thought we had finished yesterday.”

The situation was made more difficult by last-minute booking decisions, which often meant scrambling to bring in talent who had not been scheduled. “The other thing about this is he’ll say, ‘I want so-and-so and so-and-so to wrestle, or to have an angle or do an interview.’ Well, we’d look on our travel information, and they were not booked. So all of a sudden, now you are in a higher airplane ticket rate. Sometimes you get to TV and you say, ‘Oh s**t, we did not call this guy.’ So we had to get on the phone and call the guy who thought he had a day off and fly in the day of into the TV town,” Ross revealed.

Despite the pressures, Ross looked back at the time with a mix of frustration and fondness, remembering both the challenges and the camaraderie that defined his run with WWE creative.

The full episode of “Grilling JR” is available to listen to in the video below.