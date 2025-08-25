Xavier Woods Reportedly Dealing With Possible Neck Injury

Xavier Woods may have picked up a neck injury during his recent match against Penta on WWE Raw, according to a report from Fightful Select.

After the bout, Woods was said to have told people backstage that his neck felt “messed up.” At first, it did not appear to be too severe, as he was able to leave the arena and continue with his plans for the evening.

There is speculation that the situation could be tied to a storyline, especially since Woods later posted a video where he spoke about the dangers of the package piledriver. The report also highlighted that Woods has a history of overexerting himself in the days leading up to Dragon Con, which begins on August 28, and often ends up with some type of injury around that time.

Witnesses noted that Woods continued to sell the injury throughout the night, including while dining at a restaurant following Raw. Backstage sources added that at some point in the evening he was spotted wearing a neck brace, though no word has surfaced regarding the actual extent of the injury.

