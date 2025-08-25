Jim Cornette Rips Into Raja Jackson Over Shocking Attack

Jim Cornette has offered his blunt reaction to the shocking incident involving Raja Jackson, the son of former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.

The wrestling world is still buzzing after Raja violently attacked independent wrestler Syko Stu (real name Stuart Smith) during a KnokX Pro Wrestling show. The attack, which was not part of the script, saw Raja storm the ring, slam Stu to the mat, and unleash a brutal flurry of punches. The disturbing scene left fans and wrestlers stunned, sparking widespread outrage across social media.

What makes the story even more disturbing is the fact that Raja went live before the incident and openly told his followers that he planned to go after Syko Stu as a receipt for what he felt was disrespect earlier in the day. This revelation caught the attention of Jim Cornette, who weighed in on the situation with his trademark no-filter commentary.

Cornette posted on X, pointing out the absurdity of Raja not only carrying out the violent attack but also admitting to it on camera beforehand. “Apparently, this moron son of Rampage Jackson decides not only to commit attempted murder, but confesses to it beforehand on a tape that HE’S the one recording AND broadcasting? Didn’t criminals used to try to get away with shit? I’m going back out in the yard with my limb lopper.”

While many fans agreed with Cornette’s take, one user attempted to defend Raja by saying he was not given proper instruction on how to perform the “receipt” and argued that as a professional fighter, Raja was not used to the entertainment side of wrestling. Cornette fired back with a scathing response, making it clear he did not buy that excuse.

“I’d block you for being so stupid, but instead I’ll let the world see it. Giving an unconscious guy brain damage is a ‘receipt’? Nobody involved in this fiasco is an ‘entertainer’ OR a pro, and if this lunatic is a ‘fighter,’ then he knows and should get DOUBLE time. Also fu** off.”