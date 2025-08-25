Bully Ray Wants John Cena To Retire As World Champion

Bully Ray has voiced his opinion on how John Cena should close out his career in WWE. With Cena’s retirement tour already underway and only 10 appearances left, the Hall of Famer believes the best ending would see him leave as world champion.

Cena’s farewell run still has several huge matches lined up, beginning with his clash against Logan Paul at WWE Clash in Paris. He is also expected to meet Brock Lesnar at WWE Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis, before competing on major stages like WWE Crown Jewel in Australia and WWE Survivor Series in San Diego. His journey will ultimately end on December 13 at NBC’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, airing live on Peacock.

The discussion among fans continues to grow over who Cena should wrestle in his final outings. Big names such as AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins remain at the top of the list, while up-and-comers like Dominik Mysterio, Bron Breakker, and Jacob Fatu are also being suggested as potential opponents.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray explained that a championship win would be the perfect send-off. “If John beats Seth [Rollins] for the championship on his last night, that’s a celebration,” he stated.

Cena and Rollins have crossed paths several times this year, most notably at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber, and even had a tense moment at Night of Champions in June when Rollins teased a cash-in attempt. Having already cemented his place in history as a 17-time WWE World Champion, Cena could potentially make history again if Bully Ray’s scenario comes to pass and he retires as an 18-time champion.

