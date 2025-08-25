WWE Targets Olympic Medalist And WNBA Star For Potential Signings

WWE has long recruited athletes from a wide range of sporting backgrounds, particularly those with experience at the collegiate or professional level. What is far less common, however, is the pursuit of athletes who are still active in their chosen sport. That approach now appears to be shifting, with WWE setting its sights on two high-profile female athletes.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the promotion is currently making strong recruitment efforts toward Ilona Maher, a standout in American rugby, and Kalani Brown, who competes in the WNBA. Both women have acknowledged that conversations with WWE have taken place. Maher previously told BBC Sport that she had engaged in talks, while Brown shared that she had been approached by WWE Talent ID and Recruitment’s Macy Zabran. At this stage, neither athlete has signed a deal.

Maher, 29, helped the USA women’s rugby sevens team earn a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympic Games and now plays for the Bristol Bears in the Premiership Women’s Rugby league. Beyond the pitch, she has built a sizable social media following and appeared in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. While she admitted to having some interest in WWE during her BBC interview, Maher also made it clear that her long-term ambition is to break into Hollywood.

Brown, 28, has an equally impressive résumé. A dominant force at Baylor University, she became a National Champion, earned Big 12 Player of the Year honors in 2018, and collected multiple All-American selections. Her professional career has been more modest, though she has remained a steady contributor for both the Dallas Wings and Phoenix Mercury over the last three years. Should she officially join WWE, her 6’7 frame would instantly make her the tallest female competitor on the roster.

