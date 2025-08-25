WWE Adjusts Raw And SmackDown Start Times Around Clash In Paris

The currenr WWE tour of the United Kingdom and France has brought a wave of scheduling shifts ahead of Clash In Paris on Sunday, August 31.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Raw from Birmingham will stream worldwide on Netflix this Monday at 3 p.m. Eastern, while SmackDown from Lyon on Friday will start an hour earlier at 2 p.m. Eastern. U.S. viewers, however, will see SmackDown on a six hour delay. The Raw following Clash will then air live globally at 2 p.m. Eastern, before more changes take effect once WWE returns stateside.

For three straight weeks in September, Raw will kick off at 7 p.m. Eastern rather than its usual 8 p.m. slot. WWE has yet to explain the move, though Dave Meltzer suggests the shift may be tied to the NFL season, with the earlier start helping Raw avoid direct competition with Monday Night Football.

After September wraps, Raw reverts to its standard time until the company heads to Perth, Australia. Both Raw and SmackDown will stream live from there at 8 a.m. Eastern, meaning an early 5 a.m. start on the West Coast. SmackDown’s U.S. broadcast, however, will come on a 12 hour delay.

