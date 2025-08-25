×
The Young Bucks Drop New Being The Elite Episode Featuring Jack Perry Tease

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
The Young Bucks have shared a new installment of Being the Elite, their second release in recent days.

The short 47 second clip, uploaded on Monday, features Matt and Nick Jackson in their hotel room, surrounded by empty Pepsi bottles and pizza boxes, as they rewatch highlights of the Lights Out Steel Cage match from AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. During the video, Matt receives a phone call, with the caller ID revealing the name Jack Perry. Matt chose not to answer.

This latest episode is titled “Guess Who Called The Bucks” and can be viewed below.

Speculation around Perry’s future has been ongoing in recent months. WrestleVotes reported in July that he had been backstage at AEW events, while Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful mentioned during a recent Q&A session that there have been discussions regarding his potential return.

Perry, 28, has not competed since Wrestle Dynasty at the Tokyo Dome on January 5, where he challenged Yota Tsuji for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship but came up short. His most recent AEW appearance was at Full Gear 2024 on November 23, where he lost the TNT Championship to Daniel Garcia.

The full episode of Being the Elite can be watched below.

