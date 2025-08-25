×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Announces Dynamite Sixth Anniversary Celebration In Florida

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
AEW Announces Dynamite Sixth Anniversary Celebration In Florida

AEW has officially announced details for the upcoming sixth anniversary of Dynamite.

This milestone episode will take place in Hollywood, Florida, with the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosting the live broadcast on Wednesday, October 1. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on September 5, while a special pre-sale will open on September 3.

Dynamite first premiered on October 2, 2019, and in the years since, the flagship show has delivered more than 300 episodes. AEW will also remain in Florida that same week, as the RP Funding Center in Lakeland will host a Collision taping on Thursday, October 2. The company will then head to Jacksonville the following week for both Dynamite and Collision, which will include a special Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite.

In addition to the Florida dates, AEW has revealed more events scheduled for Texas. San Antonio will see Dynamite and Collision at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Wednesday, October 22. Houston is also set for two shows at the Bayou Music Center, with Dynamite on Wednesday, November 5, and Collision on Saturday, November 8.

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy