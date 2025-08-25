AEW Announces Dynamite Sixth Anniversary Celebration In Florida

AEW has officially announced details for the upcoming sixth anniversary of Dynamite.

This milestone episode will take place in Hollywood, Florida, with the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino hosting the live broadcast on Wednesday, October 1. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale to the general public on September 5, while a special pre-sale will open on September 3.

Dynamite first premiered on October 2, 2019, and in the years since, the flagship show has delivered more than 300 episodes. AEW will also remain in Florida that same week, as the RP Funding Center in Lakeland will host a Collision taping on Thursday, October 2. The company will then head to Jacksonville the following week for both Dynamite and Collision, which will include a special Title Tuesday edition of Dynamite.

In addition to the Florida dates, AEW has revealed more events scheduled for Texas. San Antonio will see Dynamite and Collision at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on Wednesday, October 22. Houston is also set for two shows at the Bayou Music Center, with Dynamite on Wednesday, November 5, and Collision on Saturday, November 8.