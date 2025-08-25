Mr Beast Offers Help To Wrestler Syko Stu After Attack At KnokX Pro Event

Mr Beast, the world’s most popular YouTuber, has offered to step in and support independent wrestler Syko Stu after a shocking incident took place in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Stu, whose real name is Stuart Smith, was hospitalized following a legitimate attack by Raja Jackson, the son of UFC legend Rampage Jackson, during a KnokX Pro Wrestling event on Saturday. What was initially believed to be part of a wrestling spot turned into what the promotion described as a “selfish, irresponsible act of violence.” The LAPD has since confirmed they are investigating.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as Mr Beast, reacted to the news after learning about Stu’s condition. He posted on social media that he would like to do whatever he can to help.

“Dang man, this hurts to see. Especially because I read he was a veteran that used wrestling as an outlet to get over ptsd,” Mr Beast tweeted. “Genuinely, if anyone connected to him knows of a way I can help please reach out. If his kid is a fan or I can help with hospital bills idk but I’ll help.”

Mr Beast, who has more than 425 million YouTube subscribers, has built a global reputation for his large-scale contests, charitable work, and his Amazon Prime Video competition series “Beast Games.”

On Facebook, Stu’s brother Andrew confirmed that Stu remains in stable but critical condition, thanking fans for their continued prayers and asking for ongoing support during his recovery.

Rampage Jackson released a statement addressing the situation, making it clear he does not condone his son’s behavior and that his thoughts are with everyone affected by the incident.

