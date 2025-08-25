×
Killer Kross To Face Matt Cardona In House Of Glory Debut

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
Killer Kross is set for his first match in House of Glory, and his opponent has now been confirmed.

After parting ways with WWE, Kross will step into the ring for House of Glory in New York City on October 10. It was revealed that he will go one on one with Matt Cardona, with the promotion promoting the clash as a battle between “two of the most controversial stars in wrestling today.”

This announcement follows an angle over the weekend where Kross and Scarlett aligned against Cardona at a Game Changer Wrestling event, helping Shotzi Blackheart secure a win. Kross later took to Instagram with a chilling message directed at Cardona, writing, “I’ll drink your blood Matt. I’ll eat your skin and chase it with a double shot espresso. Maybe even eat your brains… and gain your knowledge.”

Kross and Scarlett confirmed on August 10 that they were open to bookings after their WWE contracts officially expired. While some fans speculated that the exit could be part of a storyline, Kross has insisted the departure was genuine. He has already been scheduled to appear for Defy Wrestling and WrestlePro, with the latter event seeing him face Richard Holliday in Rahway, New Jersey on September 21.

House of Glory’s event on October 10 is titled “With Glory Comes Pride” and will be held at the NYC Arena in Queens, airing live on TrillerTV+. Other matches confirmed include Leon Slater taking on Amazing Red, while Matt and Jeff Hardy along with Indi Hartwell are also advertised for the show.

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

