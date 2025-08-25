×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Why NBCUniversal Holds Back WWE SmackDown From Peacock Live Streaming

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
Why NBCUniversal Holds Back WWE SmackDown From Peacock Live Streaming

WWE fans hoping to watch Friday Night SmackDown live on Peacock are going to be left waiting, and there is now a clear explanation for why that is the case.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that NBCUniversal is deliberately keeping SmackDown off of Peacock’s live stream in order to protect the program’s traditional TV ratings on the USA Network.

During a conversation about Saturday Night’s Main Event shifting to Peacock as a streaming exclusive, Meltzer stressed that this decision was not about technical limitations but about ratings.

“The only reason you would not stream SmackDown live on Peacock, the only reason, is for fear of [hurting] TV ratings on USA Network… and obviously by this choice, what that tells you is, is that TV ratings of SmackDown on USA Network are exceedingly important to NBC right now. Because if they weren’t, they would be trying to build up their Peacock service with SmackDown every single week.”

Meltzer further explained that if the main goal was boosting Peacock subscriptions, SmackDown would already be airing live on the service. Instead, NBCUniversal has opted for a 30-day delay before episodes are added to streaming, which highlights where the company’s true focus is.

“If you’re really trying to build streaming retention, SmackDown weekly on Peacock is your ticket. But they’re keeping that 30-day window before SmackDown hits streaming. That’s a clear signal about where their priorities are.”

While NBCUniversal has chosen to move Saturday Night’s Main Event to streaming in hopes of strengthening Peacock, SmackDown remains firmly tied to cable.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy