Kevin Nash Responds To Rumors Surrounding Hulk Hogan’s Death

The wrestling world remains shaken following the death of Hulk Hogan, and the speculation surrounding what truly happened has only intensified. After Bubba the Love Sponge openly placed blame on Eric Bischoff while also suggesting Hogan’s health struggles may have played a role, Kevin Nash has now stepped forward to share his perspective, offering a very different view.

On the latest episode of Kliq This #164 – Saved at an IHOP, Sean Oliver steered the discussion toward the swirling theories about Hogan’s passing. He pointed out that Bubba had spoken publicly about Hogan’s physical decline and went so far as to claim that an accidental overdose might have been the cause.

“Bubba the Love Sponge… was doing some episodes and… he had kind of been reporting on [Hogan’s] health… he was putting forth his personal opinion that it could have been an accidental opioid overdose from an over-prescription.”

Nash immediately dismissed the idea, making his stance crystal clear.

“Hogan hated pain meds.”

The conversation then shifted again when Oliver raised another theory that has been gaining traction online. Citing a TMZ report mentioned by Dave Meltzer’s site, Oliver explained that questions of possible medical malpractice had also surfaced.

“According to the report, which is on lockdown, the therapist says during a recent operation, unclear whether it was heart or neck, the surgeon severed his phrenic nerve. The phrenic nerve, by the way, controls the diaphragm and is essential for breathing.”

Nash was not convinced by this either, questioning how such a situation could play out.

“Well, he got up and moved around, but he did not just come home, he had a couple of good days, right? Is that something that would have a delayed reaction?”

He doubled down with even stronger words.

“If you severed a nerve that ran your diaphragm, I do not… I mean, I do not think that would take more than a few hours before you were in some kind of f**ing major distress.”

Oliver noted that while an autopsy had been completed, no results had been released to the public. Nash ended the discussion on a far more emotional note, reflecting on his longtime friend.

“I just know my buddy’s out of pain and where he wants to be.”