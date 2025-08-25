×
Knox Pro Wrestling Issues Statement After Raja Jackson Attacks Syko Stu

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
Knox Pro Wrestling Issues Statement After Raja Jackson Attacks Syko Stu

Saturday’s Knox Pro Wrestling event in Los Angeles took an unexpected turn when Raja Jackson, the son of MMA fighter Rampage Jackson, got involved in a match. During a bout featuring independent wrestler Syko Stu, Jackson entered the ring and attacked him, following an earlier confrontation between the two men before the show.

Knox Pro Wrestling addressed the incident in a statement on Facebook, saying, “First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with our brother Mr. Stuart Smith (Syko Stu) as he remains a priority and we are monitoring his well being. What was supposed to be a planned and agreed upon wrestling spot, turned into a selfish, irresponsible act of violence against Mr. Smith. This egregious act is reprehensible and never should have occurred. In the 17 years of operation of KnokX Pro Wrestling Academy, there has never been anything as heinous take place such as this and we apologize to our patrons and fans.”

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department is now investigating the matter. The outlet added that Stu was “fine and recovering” as of Saturday night.

