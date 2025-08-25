WWE Announces Major Shift For Two Championships

The future of the WWE Speed Championships was made clear during the NXT Heatwave premium live event. NXT General Manager Ava confirmed that both the men’s and women’s Speed titles are now officially part of the NXT brand and will be defended on NXT programming going forward.

This announcement ends weeks of speculation about the fate of the championships. The titles were originally introduced for the short-form series “WWE Speed,” which aired exclusively on X. However, the show has not produced new episodes since July and reports recently surfaced suggesting the series had been discontinued, leaving the titles without a clear direction.

Ava’s confirmation ensures that while the series is no longer continuing, the titles themselves will remain active under the NXT banner.

She also revealed plans for the Women’s Speed Championship, currently held by Sol Ruca. A four-woman, inter-promotional tournament will soon take place to crown the next number one contender. The field will include one competitor from the WWE main roster, one from NXT, one from TNA Wrestling, and one from AAA. The winner will go on to challenge Sol Ruca for the NXT Women’s Speed Championship at NXT No Mercy on September 27.

