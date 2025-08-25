WWE Confirms Two Championship Matches For NXT No Mercy

WWE has revealed two championship bouts for the upcoming NXT No Mercy event, which will take place on September 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The NXT Women’s Championship will be on the line as Lola Vice steps up to face the champion Jacy Jayne. Vice earned her opportunity after coming out on top in a triple threat match against Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker at NXT Heatwave.

Also confirmed is a WWE Women’s Speed Championship match. Current titleholder Sol Ruca will put her championship at stake against the winner of an ongoing tournament that will conclude on the September 2 episode of NXT. The tournament features competitors from across Raw or SmackDown, NXT, TNA, and AAA, making it one of the most unique brackets in recent memory.

The WWE Speed Championship is coming to NXT 🙌



And we will hold a tournament to crown a new No. 1 Contender to face @SolRucaWWE at No Mercy! 👊 pic.twitter.com/Jo5NU33AsW , WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).