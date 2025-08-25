×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

WWE Confirms Two Championship Matches For NXT No Mercy

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
WWE Confirms Two Championship Matches For NXT No Mercy

WWE has revealed two championship bouts for the upcoming NXT No Mercy event, which will take place on September 27 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The NXT Women’s Championship will be on the line as Lola Vice steps up to face the champion Jacy Jayne. Vice earned her opportunity after coming out on top in a triple threat match against Kelani Jordan and Jaida Parker at NXT Heatwave.

Also confirmed is a WWE Women’s Speed Championship match. Current titleholder Sol Ruca will put her championship at stake against the winner of an ongoing tournament that will conclude on the September 2 episode of NXT. The tournament features competitors from across Raw or SmackDown, NXT, TNA, and AAA, making it one of the most unique brackets in recent memory.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy