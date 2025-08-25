×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

Samoa Joe Returning To Independent Wrestling For First Time Since 2015

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
Samoa Joe Returning To Independent Wrestling For First Time Since 2015

Samoa Joe is heading back to the independent wrestling scene for the first time in nearly a decade. The AEW World Trios Champion has been confirmed for a major match this November with Arizona-based promotion IZW (Impact Zone Wrestling).

IZW revealed on Facebook that Joe will face off against Navajo Warrior at their upcoming “IZW Long Live The King” show on Saturday, November 8. This marks Joe’s first appearance in an independent wrestling ring since August 2015, shortly before his move to WWE NXT.

The match will serve as the official retirement bout for Navajo Warrior, who has been active in wrestling since the early 1990s. The 55-year-old, also known to WWE audiences as Shawn Dakota, has built a long and respected career that will come to an end at this special event.

Joe’s return to the independents follows his successful defense of the AEW World Trios Championship at Forbidden Door. Fans interested in attending the show can find full details and ticket information on the IZW Facebook page.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!) 

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - (Don't forget to verify your email!).

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy