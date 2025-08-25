Samoa Joe Returning To Independent Wrestling For First Time Since 2015

Samoa Joe is heading back to the independent wrestling scene for the first time in nearly a decade. The AEW World Trios Champion has been confirmed for a major match this November with Arizona-based promotion IZW (Impact Zone Wrestling).

IZW revealed on Facebook that Joe will face off against Navajo Warrior at their upcoming “IZW Long Live The King” show on Saturday, November 8. This marks Joe’s first appearance in an independent wrestling ring since August 2015, shortly before his move to WWE NXT.

The match will serve as the official retirement bout for Navajo Warrior, who has been active in wrestling since the early 1990s. The 55-year-old, also known to WWE audiences as Shawn Dakota, has built a long and respected career that will come to an end at this special event.

Joe’s return to the independents follows his successful defense of the AEW World Trios Championship at Forbidden Door. Fans interested in attending the show can find full details and ticket information on the IZW Facebook page.

