Jamie Hayter Backstage Update On AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door Return

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
Former AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter made her unexpected return at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, and new backstage details have now come to light about how it came together.

Fightful Select reports that Hayter’s comeback happened later than originally planned by AEW officials. She had been sidelined since her match against Mercedes Mone at Double or Nothing back in May, where she sustained an injury. Although Hayter initially believed she was fine after the bout, medical evaluations ultimately kept her from being cleared to compete.

Her absence from television opened the door for Thekla’s debut to happen sooner than expected. Backstage sources praised Hayter for managing a “smoke and mirrors” segment despite not being cleared, which was designed to give Thekla’s introduction extra momentum. The long-term creative direction reportedly always included a feud between Hayter and Thekla, which is still the plan now that Hayter has returned to action.

