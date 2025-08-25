×
Tony Khan Reveals Major Change To AEW Championship Contract Cash Ins And Praises Will Ospreay

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 25, 2025
AEW President Tony Khan addressed the media following the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event and covered several major topics. He spoke about the record-setting success of the London show, the company’s next steps in international growth, a change to his approach in the creative process, and revealed a new rule that will impact how championship contract executions are handled going forward. Khan also spoke on the post-match attack on Will Ospreay and highlighted the continued rise of the AEW women’s division.

Reflecting on the atmosphere in London, Khan celebrated the success of Forbidden Door at The O2 Arena. He revealed that the event had broken the professional wrestling attendance record for the building, drawing 18,992 fans. He shared his pride in achieving this milestone alongside New Japan Pro Wrestling, saying, “The only thing better than AEW breaking the attendance record for this building… is AEW together with New Japan Pro Wrestling breaking this record as a partnership, a collaboration.”

Khan then turned his attention to the future and confirmed that AEW will be returning to the United Kingdom later this year. He revealed that the company will host Collision in Cardiff on December 13 and will make its debut in Manchester on December 17. To add to the excitement, Khan confirmed that the Continental Classic will take place in the UK for the first time, giving fans an opportunity to experience the prestigious tournament live.

