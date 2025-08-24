Oba Femi Defeats Je’Von Evans After Dusty Finish To Retain NXT Title At Heatwave

NXT Championship Main Event Match: Oba Femi(c) vs Je'Von Evans

We get our entrances after a package hyping the recent heat. Both men are well received by the hot crowd. Mike Rome makes the official announcements ahead of our bell at 9:02pm EST. We're reminded that this is the 4th time the top title's been defended at Heatwave, going back to ECW days; that this is Je"Von's second Heatwave in a row; and that the Undertaker once gave Evans advice. Oba starts off strong as commentary speculates how fit Evans is after a brutal match recently. Evans chops Oba's arm, which only enrages the big man. Oba fires up and goes on a lengthy stretch tossing Evans around and generally manhandling him. Evans looks battered and we're barely a minute and a half in. Oba works over Evans in the corner, using big fists and stiff kicks to pummel the poor challenger. The crowd is hot behind the champ.

Evans looks for a springboard strike in desperation; the champ catches him in a bear hug and easily tosses him aside. Evans fires off a snap Superkick that drops the champ to huge gasp from the crowd! The champ looks in disbelief as the challenger starts to string together moves into an offensive stretch. Evans uses his high-flying playbook to keep Oba off-balance, finally sending the champ rolling to the outside to a big pop. Evans looks for a Suicide Dive but Oba catches him by the throat between the ropes! Oba pulls him to the apron and threatens a chokeslam; Evans fights free. Evans looks for a running apron kick but Oba leaps up and smacks Evans across the chest so hard, the challenger crumples to the floor! Damn!

Oba picks up Evans and throws him back into the ring as commentary reminds us that Oba is the only undefeated Superstar in the WWE currently (needs independent fact verification. Oba heads into the ring and continues to dominate Evans for several long moments. By that, I mean like three minutes. Finally Evans shows some life...for ten seconds, until Oba hits a brutal spinebuster and covers for two. Commentary's doing a great job singing Oba's praises throughout the matches, pointing out that he's been champ over 200 days, he was the longest-reigning North American champion, et cetera. Oba with a vicious Strong Irish Whip that sends Evans into, and rebounding off of, the corner turnbuckles. Oba flaunts and taunts for the crowd.

Oba looks for another Strong Irish Whip but Evans skids into the corner. Oba charges in and eats a big boot for his efforts. Evans runs off the ropes to gain momentum, hitting repeated clothesline attempts on Oba. Oba grabs him after a few and hits a backbreaker. Oba with a Chokeslam--and commentary with a reminder that the Undertaker and Evans once spoke for 30 seconds. Oba begins to toy with Evans instead of putting him away. The pace slows as Oba alternates powerful strikes and sharp words. Oba focuses his attacks on Evans back. Evans finally claps his hands and stands up defiantly. The two begin to throw fists; Evans ducks under big rights from Omos and begins to fire off quick fists, battering the champ into the corner.

Evans heads up top and hits a beautiful springboard lariat. Evans continues, using the ropes and high-octane moves to rock the champ, finally dropping the big man hard. Evans covers but no joy! Evans hits a twirly spinny DDT to drop the champ once again. Evans again heads up top, diving off but coming up short on the splash attempt. Looks like he landed on his knees, with only his arms and shoulders connecting on the splash. The ref checks on Evans but he's good. Evans heads back up and hits a beautiful Frog Splash, connecting with all of it! Evans covers at 9:15pm but no joy! Evans pops up and hits a beautiful German Suplex on the champ, but Oba rolls through to a massive pop and drops the challenger with a brutal lariat from hell! The pace is lightning-fast now.

Oba charges Evans to try to capitalize on the momentum. Evans hits a cutter from outta nowhere to a big pop! Evans springboards off the ropes to put away the champ but Oba catches him mid-air with another brutal big arm! The crowd's on fire with dueling chants. Evans takes the champ and sits him upon the top turnbuckle, then climbs up. Oba shoves Evans off, and Evans crashes into the ref, wiping him out! Evans charges the champ and looks for a Hurricanrana off the top but Oba holds on, blocking it! Evans manages to execute the move anyways, sending the champ flying! Evans hits a twisting pop-up cutter! A new ref hits the ring, entering and as the downed ref begins to rise at ringside. Oba's foot is under the ring and Evans covers.

The (new) ref in the ring counts the three but the (original) ref outside points out the foot under the ropes! Evans is in shock! Oba is absolutely in beast mode! Oba picks up Evans and throws him across the ring, then picks him up and throws him across the ring, sending him flying outside and THROUGH the commentary table! Oba takes him back inside, drives him into the canvas, and picks up the win at 9:20pm!

Your Winner AND STILL NXT Champion, Oba Femi! (18 minutes)

This match is MADNESS!! 🤯@Obaofwwe and @WWEJeVonEvans are putting on a show!!! pic.twitter.com/OisDbvbkBl — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2025