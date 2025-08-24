×
Ethan Page & Chelsea Green Take Home Win For Canada At NXT Heatwave

Posted By: Patrick A Ganczewski on Aug 24, 2025
Ethan Page & Chelsea Green Take Home Win For Canada At NXT Heatwave
Mixed Tag Team Match: NXT North American Champion Ethan Page & Chelsea Green w/ the Secret Hervice vs Tavion Heights & Tyra Mae Steele

Out first is Tavion Heights and his partner, LFG season 1 winner and Olympic gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele. Out next, accompanied by the Secret Hervice, are Chelsea Green and Ethan Page. Booker T stands up in respect for Chelsea Green. What a true patriHOT! We get our bell at 8:38pm. We start off with Tyra and Chelsea. Tyra executes a beautiful Lou Gehrig Role. The men come in and Tavion & Tyra work together to execute tandem roll-through attacks that send their Canadian competitors outside of the ring. The crowd is hot for the Canadians, YI. Chelsea and Tyra are now legal again. Chelsea rolls in the ring and out. Ethan gets on the mic and yells at the crowd, threatening to not give them Canadian citizenship. We're back to the men being legal suddenly. "All Ego" Ethan Page takes an early control over Tavion. The crowd is especially hot for Chelsea, chanting for her repeatedly.

Page continues to dominate for several long moments, switching to working holds aimed at Heights' neck. Tavion finally breaks free and drops Page with a lariat. Tavion battles with Page for a while instead of making the hot tag. Suddenly Chelsea streaks across the ring and hits a dropkick to send a stunned Tyra flying off the ring! Huge pop! Page drops Tavion then tags in Chelsea to yet another huge pop. Green's going to fight Heights! Green goes to slap him but Heights grabs her hand, distracting her long enough for Tyra to attack. Big boos! Tyra hits Page and is distracted by this. Green rallies, attacking Tyra to a huge pop. Green looks for a cover but no joy. Green slams Tyra into the canvas and taunts her. Green steps on Tyra, posing for the adoring crowd. Good grief, is this her hometown suddenly? I love this for her.

Green and Tyra run off the ropes multiple times, ducking under, before they both hit each other with leaping knee strikes. Both women are down. The men get the hot tags, and Heights comes out hotter and in charge to massive boos. He's on fire and the crowd hates it. Heights with a beautiful offensive stretch of suplexes, all to more boos. Heights runs against the ropes but, as the ref is distracted, Green knees him in the back to big cheers. Page and Heights collide in the ring an both are down. The crowd's on fire with another Chelsea chant!. Tyra enters the ring and stops Page from making the tag to big boos! Green enters but Tyra's on fire, dropping Green with multiple clotheslines and a spinebuster. All boos! Tyra tries to suplex Page but the Piper Niven distracts the ref, allowing Alba Fyre to grab Ethan's arm. Eventually, Tyra powers through and sends them both flying. The ref's trying to restore order as the men are brawling in the ring and so are the women. The men spill outside; Green hits the Unpretty-her and picks up the win to a massive pop at 8:48pm!
Your Winners, Ethan Page and Chelsea Green! (10 minutes)

