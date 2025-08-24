Ash By Elegance Wins TNA Knockouts Championship At NXT Heatwave

TNA Knockouts World Championship Triple-Threat Match: Jacy Jayne(c) w/ Fatal Influence vs Masha Slamovich vs Ash by Elegance

Out first at 7:44pm is TNA's Ash by Elegance (WWE's fka Dana Brooke), featuring the full entourage and her own special ring announcer. Next is TNA's Masha Slamovich, then the TNA Knockouts World Champion/NXT Women's Champion, Jacy Jayne. We get our bell at 7:49pm. Totally easy match to cover. Uh, Masha Slamovich starts off strong and completely dominates Ash early on. Jacy Jayne gets involved, taking her turn battering Ash. Jacy spends frequent time taunting the crowd (to pops) and her competitors. Frequently early on, all three are engaging and pairing off. This is our third match (of six) in like 45 minutes, the pacing is fast tonight. Ash gets some offense in on Jayne, looking for a few early cover attempts for no joy. Ash with a beautiful Blockbuster attempt into a cover but again, no joy. Tonight's results coverage are brought to you by the phrase: no joy! Didn't get the end result you were expecting? Sounds like you got some no joy!

Masha kicked Ash in the face, twice. Jacy clubs the ever-loving tar out of Masha from behind, but she rallies and hits a springboard dropkick to drop the double-champ. Masha unloads on both competitors before looking for a cover on Jacy. The crowd begins to align behind Masha. Jayne takes a turn in control, attacking both challengers in opposite corners with multiple cannonballs Masha avoids one and hits a running cannonball driver on Ash, driving the champ into her like a weapon. The crowd tries to rally behind Masha, but are equally torn between Masha and Jacy. Masha looks for a driver but Jayne escapes; the two slug it out for a while. Jacy with a big knee to the side of Masha's face on the apron; Jayne pulls her in over the middle rope and hits a neckbreaker for a cover attempt. Ash takes a turn in control, stomping on Slamovich in the corner. Ash looks for a springboard Moonsault on Masha. Jayne immediately attacks Ash with a diving move as soon as Ash lands. Jayne covers but no joy.

Jayne turns her attention to Masha, setting her up on the top turnbuckle. Jacy climbs the middle ropes and looks for a Superplex but Masha slaps on the brakes. Masha shoves Jayne off. Jayne fires off a step-up kick to rock the challenger. Jayne climbs all the way up and hits a Hurricanrana! Jayne covers but Ash makes the save with a Meteora from outta nowhere. Ash covers but Fatal Influence throw Jayne's foot on the bottom rope, unseen by the ref. The ref stops the count Fatal Influence get into a yelling match with the Elegance Brand. The ref catches Jazmyn Nyx trying to cheat and ejects Fatal Influence. Back in the ring, Jayne looks for a running apron kick on Masha. Masha catches her leg and drives her into the floor. Ash dives off, wiping out both Masha and Jacy at the ringside area.

Ash gets Masha into the ring and covers, but no joy. Ash rebounds off the ropes and walks (literally) right into a side kick from Masha. Ash drops Masha then uses the ropes for a Tornado DDT. Ash with a springboard middle rope moonsault and covers. Jacy Jayne hits a running knee from outta nowhere to break it up, then covers Masha. No joy! Jayne backs up and charges, looking for a running knee on Masha. Masha dodges and rolls her up for two. Jayne hits the Rolling Encore on her and covers but the Elegance Brand drags her out! Ash heads up top, dives off and hits a splash to cover and pick up the win at 7:01pm!

Your Winner AND NEW TNA Knockouts World Champion, Ash by Elegance! (12 minutes)

