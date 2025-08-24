DarkState Win NXT Tag Team Titles At Heatwave

NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Hank & Tank(c) vs DarkState

It's time for our second match, and our first for championship gold. Out first are the DarkState, and we're not going to be told which two of the four will represent them until the the bell. Our champs are out next. DarkState will be represented by Dion Lennox & Osiris. We get our bell at 7:30pm. The champs start off very strong, easily flying around the ring battering DarkState. After about three minutes, Dion Lennox seizes control for DarkState. He begins to work Hank over at the ringside area, rolling in to break the ref's countout from time to time. Lennox slams Hank's head repeatedly into the hardest side of the ring, the apron. Hank finally manages to battle into the ring and begins crawling towards Tank, only for Osiris to tag in and stop him.

They stretch out the hot tag segment for quite some time, ultimately ending it prematurely when Osiris hits a scoop slam and covers for a two. Tank dives in to make the save; Dion flies in to take down Tank with an impressive flying lariat. Lennox tags in and covers Hank for two. Dion squeezes Hank's head in a vice-like grip, using the working hold to keep the co-champ contained. This drags on for a bit. Finally Hank hits a desperation clothesline to drop Lennox. Tank gets the hot tag at 7:38pm and clears house, hitting suplexes and big barrel-rolling clotheslines to batter the challengers. Tank slams Lennox into the mat and covers for two; Osiris makes the save. Osiris sends Tank outside and distracts the ref, allowing other members of DarkState to attack him.

Dion uses a Spinebuster to set up a DarkState double-team bomb. Osiris covers but only gets a two. DarkState isolate Tank in their corner; Hank's down somewhere at ringside, off-camera. DarkState begin to use hot tags to double-team Tank. They try to set up a double-suplex but Tank fights back. Tank knocks them both down to the mat, climbs the top rope and hits a Swanton off the top on both challengers! Hank is finally back in this and fires up off a hot tag, hitting a Big Bossman Slam on Dion! He then climbs the top turnbuckles and dives to the outside, wiping out the non-legal members of DarkState! Hank & Tank position in corners and hit their double belly splash on Dion. DarkState's non-participants quickly rally to distract them. DarkState sends Hank outside, picks up Tank, and hits the DarkState Doomsday to pick up the win in a confusing end at 7:41pm.

Your Winner AND NEW NXT Tag Team Champions, Dark State! (11 minutes)

HONK! HONK! @HankWalker_WWE and @TankLedgerWWE are taking to the skies! 😱 pic.twitter.com/OunhLbKHrL — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2025

😤 😤 😤@TankLedgerWWE is UNLEASHED! pic.twitter.com/Sbp6EtSHr7 — WWE (@WWE) August 24, 2025