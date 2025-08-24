Lola Vice Earns NXT Women’s Title Shot In Triple Threat At Heatwave

Number One Contendership Triple-Threat Match: Jaida Parker vs Kelani Jordan vs Lola Vice

Jaida Parker is out first at 7:06pm EST. Kelani Jordan is out next; commentary notes that her parents are at ringside. Last out is Lola Vice. We get our bell at 7:09pm. The opening moments see Jaida Parker start off strong. Parker positions both women across the middle ropes in the corner, one on top of the other, and hits a big stomp spot to a great pop. Parker sends Jordan outside so she can focus solely on Vice. Parker looks for a cover early on, but no joy. Jordan takes a turn in control, sending Parker outside before engaging Vice. Parker with a few high-octane spots, including a modified springboard corkscrew leg drop for a short cover.

Parker rallies, dragging Jordan out of the ring, and the two battle along the ringside area. Parker uses a Hurricanrana to drop Jordan. Jordan enters the ring and counters the two-second offense from Lola Vice. Jordan takes time working over Vice until Parker gets involved. Parker looks to grab a downed Vice, and Lola shows a sign of offensive life by slapping on a lock. Jordan dives off the top turnbuckle to take them both out to a big pop. Jordan takes a stretch in control, using the ropes to execute some high-flying maneuvers, all to great pops. Jordan isolates Vice in the ring and hits a beautiful springboard/split strike (even commentary didn't know what to call it) for a quick cover attempt. Vice uses a rolling back suplex then slaps on a Dragon Sleeper. Jordan escapes in time for Parker to enter the fray.

Vice finally gets some true offense in, firing off rapid-fire kicks and strikes to batter both women into seated positions in opposite corners. Vice hits multiple running hip attacks on both women. Vice with a suplex on Jordan, then slaps in a modified sleeper. Parker breaks it with a cannonball. Jordan attempts to cover both women, but no joy. The crowd's eating it up. Parker throws Vice out of the ring. Parker and Jordan begin to to slug it out. Parker with a slam and a cover before the two engage again. They battle into a corner and threaten a Superplex. Lola Vice enters, positions under them, and the three execute a triple-decker Superplex. All three are down for a few moments.

They rise to knees/seated positions and begin to slug it out, slowly battling up to their feet. Lola fires off kicks and knees; Parker drops her with a spinning back elbow. Kelani with a scissors kick to drop Parker in the dropzone. Parker gets her knees up to block Jordan's diving attack. Parker looks for Hypnotic; Vice stops her with a roundhouse kick. Jordan hoists Vice up and spins her around, slamming her into the mat. Parker heads up top and looks for a 450 but is far too short. Vice grabs her and slaps her into a Dragon Sleeper. Jordan can't make the save and Vice gets the win via submission at 7:20pm!

Your Winner and #1 Contender, Lola Vice! (11 minutes, submission)

