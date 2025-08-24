×
WWE Legends And Stars Gather For Vince McMahon Birthday Celebration

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 24, 2025
Vince McMahon marked his birthday in grand fashion with a special celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City. The gathering brought together a wide range of names from the wrestling world, including legends, Hall of Famers, and current stars who turned out to honor the former WWE Chairman.

The party took place on Saturday and, according to PWInsider.com, it was one of McMahon’s first major public appearances since stepping away from his corporate roles earlier this year. It also followed his recovery from a car accident in July that had briefly kept him out of the spotlight.

Among those spotted at the event were The Undertaker and his wife Michelle McCool, Kane, John Cena, Gerald Brisco, Sheamus, Bruce Prichard, JBL, Sgt. Slaughter, Shane McMahon, and Ron Killings (R-Truth), highlighting the significance of the occasion. The mix of old friends, family, and longtime colleagues gave the evening the feel of a reunion for some of wrestling’s most recognizable personalities.

McMahon’s birthday celebration comes just weeks after his involvement in a three-vehicle accident on July 24, which resulted in a misdemeanor summons for reckless driving. He has since been seen in New York alongside JBL and Bruce Prichard, signaling his gradual return to public life.

Earlier this year, McMahon resigned from his positions with WWE and TKO Group Holdings in January 2024 after a lawsuit was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, who accused him of sexual assault and sex trafficking. His birthday gathering marked a rare sighting of the once highly visible executive following that major corporate and legal development.

