WWE Considering Cutting Ties With KnokX Pro After Violent Incident

Fallout from Raja Jackson’s violent attack on Syko Stu is spreading fast, and WWE may now be forced into action.

PWInsider reports that WWE officials are holding internal discussions about the shocking incident at KnokX Pro, where Raja, son of MMA legend Rampage Jackson, went off-script and unleashed a brutal, unprotected assault on Syko Stu. The attack has triggered a full LAPD investigation and cast a harsh spotlight on KnokX Pro’s standing as a WWE-accredited ID school.

“There’s been no official action taken by WWE that we have heard about,” one source told PWInsider. “But it’s a topic of discussion at a level where I’d be surprised if the company didn’t act.” The same report suggested it’s “certainly possible” WWE could cut ties with the school altogether.

Footage of the incident, which shows Raja pummeling Stu long after he was unconscious, has circulated widely online. Witnesses say children were present when the violence spiraled, and fellow wrestler Douglas Malo was also attacked while attempting to intervene. A separate video surfaced showing KnokX Pro’s AJ Mana telling Raja to “give him his f**king receipt” after a botched beer can spot, raising serious concerns about leadership and oversight at the school.

Both Rampage Jackson and KnokX Pro have issued apologies, with Rampage admitting his son had “no business involved in an event like this.” KnokX Pro labeled the outburst “a selfish, irresponsible act of violence.”

With a police report filed and criminal charges looming, WWE now faces a critical decision: sever ties to protect its brand, or let the controversy burn itself out.

