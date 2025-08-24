Roman Reigns To Open WWE Raw In Birmingham Ahead Of Clash In Paris

WWE Monday Night Raw will feature a different start-time this coming week as the road to Clash In Paris continues.

The August 25 edition of Raw will air live on Netflix at 3/2c from the BP Pulse Live arena in Birmingham, England, and will serve as the final stop before next weekend’s premium live event in Paris.

General Manager Adam Pearce confirmed on social media that Roman Reigns will be opening the broadcast, setting the stage for what promises to be a heated night. Pearce also revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella plans to confront Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch during the show.

Already set for the Birmingham card is a singles contest between Rhea Ripley and Roxanne Perez, plus Kofi Kingston of The New Day going one-on-one with Penta.