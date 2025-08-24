×
© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
TOS · Privacy Policy
Go to WNS Homepage · WrestlingNewsSource.Com ·

WNS Home
WNS on X WNS on BlueSky WNS on Discord WNS on Facecbook WNS on Instagram WNS on Threads WNS on Google News Navigate up
RSS Feed

AEW Returning To Australia In February 2026 With Major Events

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 24, 2025
AEW Returning To Australia In February 2026 With Major Events

AEW is set to make its return to Australia in February 2026 with multiple live events. Tony Khan confirmed the news during an interview with Ned Balme of 9News Queensland, announcing that the company will debut in Sydney on February 14 with the special ‘AEW Grand Slam: Sydney’ from the Qudos Bank Arena. The following night, AEW will hold an untelevised ‘House Rules’ event at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre.

Among those particularly excited is current TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, who has a personal connection to AEW’s upcoming Sydney debut. Fletcher recalled his very first live wrestling experience taking place inside the Qudos Bank Arena, the same venue he is now preparing to wrestle in this coming February.

“The arena that I first saw professional wrestling in, I was sitting up in the nosebleeds. The cheapest tickets possible, literally about three rows from the back and I remember that night and just falling even more in love with it. So I think yeah, when I walk into that arena, it’s going to be such a crazy feeling. It’s going to feel very full circle,” Fletcher said.

AEW first brought its brand of wrestling to Australia in February 2025 for the Grand Slam event. Originally set for Suncorp Stadium, the show was relocated to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Despite challenges during its debut, AEW is moving forward with its commitment to bring more wrestling action to Australian fans in 2026.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ned Balme (@nedbalmelives)

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments
Load Popular Hashtags
Popular Tags

Popular Articles
Discord
Join WNS Discord

IWC ChatBot

Become WNS Member

Member Login

WWE Heatwave 2025

August 24, 2025 at

Lowell, Massachusetts, USA

Hashtag: #heatwave

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

August 24, 2025 at

Orlando, Florida, USA

Hashtag: #lfg
×

Ban User

×

Edit Profile

Avatar Preview
×

Login

×

Sign Up


Clicking "Sign Up" indicates to us you've agreed to WNS Member rules.
×

Send Moderator Notice

Sending notice for:

Regarding Comment:

×

Blocked Users

📣 WNS Member Discussion

×

Reply to Comment

⚡ Events

WWE Heatwave 2025

Lowell, Massachusetts

Aug. 24th 2025

#heatwave

WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 24th 2025

#lfg

WWE NXT

Orlando, Florida

Aug. 26th 2025

#nxt

AEW Dynamite

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 27th 2025

#dynamic

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 - Zero Hour

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 29th 2025

#death before dishonor

AEW Collision

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Aug. 30th 2025

#collision

© 2006-2025 wrestlingnewssource.com
TOS · Privacy Policy