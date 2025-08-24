AEW Returning To Australia In February 2026 With Major Events

AEW is set to make its return to Australia in February 2026 with multiple live events. Tony Khan confirmed the news during an interview with Ned Balme of 9News Queensland, announcing that the company will debut in Sydney on February 14 with the special ‘AEW Grand Slam: Sydney’ from the Qudos Bank Arena. The following night, AEW will hold an untelevised ‘House Rules’ event at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre.

Among those particularly excited is current TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher, who has a personal connection to AEW’s upcoming Sydney debut. Fletcher recalled his very first live wrestling experience taking place inside the Qudos Bank Arena, the same venue he is now preparing to wrestle in this coming February.

“The arena that I first saw professional wrestling in, I was sitting up in the nosebleeds. The cheapest tickets possible, literally about three rows from the back and I remember that night and just falling even more in love with it. So I think yeah, when I walk into that arena, it’s going to be such a crazy feeling. It’s going to feel very full circle,” Fletcher said.

AEW first brought its brand of wrestling to Australia in February 2025 for the Grand Slam event. Originally set for Suncorp Stadium, the show was relocated to the Brisbane Entertainment Centre. Despite challenges during its debut, AEW is moving forward with its commitment to bring more wrestling action to Australian fans in 2026.