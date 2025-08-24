Rampage Jackson’s Son Hospitalizes Wrestler In Live-Streamed Attack

Raja Jackson, the son of former MMA champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, became the center of controversy this past weekend following a shocking incident at a live-streamed independent wrestling show in California.

The situation unfolded at the Knokx Pro Wrestling venue where Raja was allegedly struck with a can by wrestler Stuart “Syko Stu” Smith during what was intended to be a scripted segment. Raja, apparently believing the attack was real, told viewers on the live stream, “Just wait, I’m going to get my get back.”

Roughly 30 minutes later, during Smith’s scheduled match, Raja stormed the ring. He hoisted Smith into the air, slammed him down, and unleashed a barrage of more than 20 punches directly to the wrestler’s head. Smith lay motionless and was rushed to the hospital after being left unconscious in the ring.

Rampage Jackson addressed the incident with a public apology, disclosing that his son had been dealing with a recent concussion and “should not have been participating.” He added, “I do not condone my son’s actions at all! As a father, I am deeply concerned with his health AND the well-being of Mr. Smith.”

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer described the attack as “the worst thing I’ve ever witnessed in a ring.” Raja has since been banned from the Kick streaming platform.

Fortunately, Smith, a U.S. Army veteran who has spoken about wrestling as part of his therapy for PTSD, is now awake and in stable condition. The disturbing incident has raised serious questions across the wrestling world about performer safety and the importance of proper vetting before allowing outside participation in shows.

A video has surfaced of Raja Jackson following the incident. He was instructed to perform a double-leg takedown on the wrestler and throw a few fake punches. The caller stated that the wrestler was still knocked out in the ring and even used the word ‘flatlined. pic.twitter.com/mitsN6dSMl , DahtSick💫 (@DahtSick) August 24, 2025