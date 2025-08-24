Hangman Page Defeats MJF, Retains World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW World Championship

Hangman Page (c) vs. MJF

It's main event time, part two!

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's AEW World Championship showdown between current title-holder Hangman Page, and former title-holder Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF makes his way out first to fans singing along with his theme.

He settles in the ring and his music is actually cut off pretty quick. Hangman Page's entrance tune immediately hits and the crowd explodes once again. The reigning AEW world Champion heads to the ring, prepared to deliver some of his trademark "Cowboy sh*t!" inside the O2 Arena.

After he enters the ring, his music dies down pretty quick as well, and "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts quickly begins the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger. Must be getting short on time for what they have left.

The bell sounds from there, and we're officially off-and-running with part two of our triple-main event at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London. The crowd is real hot for this one, as you would expect. MJF starts to square off with the champ but immediately backs off to the ropes.

MJF continues to try and needle the champ by ducking in and out of action, and Hangman has had enough as he lays into MJF in the corner. The ref has to pull the champ back, reminding him that a DQ will mean he loses the title. MJF escapes the ring, but is quickly followed by the champ who sends him into the barricade.

He then goes into the ring to break the count. The crowd chants “one more time” and Page obliges, dropping him onto the guardrail once more before breaking the count again. MJF gets back to the ringside area and is sent to the ring by the champ, who hits a back suplex before MJF rolls to the floor outside.

From there, we see Page leave to get some more damage done, but starts to grab a chair before the ref reprimands him. This gives MJF an opening to strike, bringing Page back in the ring to land some shots followed by a chin-lock. Page fights back to his feet before MJF drops him back down by his hair.

He brings the champ to his feet only to take some shots from Page, and responds with a thumb to the eye. Page fights back until MJF turns it around with a quick piledriver, but that only gets him a two count. Hammer throw sends Page to the corner hard, and MJF mocks the crowd.

This allows the champ to get back into it, sending MJF to the corner before a running attack gets dodged. Double stomp onto the arm of Page, and MJF goes for the armbar, only for Page to force him to change things up, dropping the champ to the mat instead. The action heads to the turnbuckle, where MJF takes a bite out of Page.

Hangman returns the favor before dropping Max to the canvas. Fall away slam sends the challenger to the ropes. MJF tries to take a breather on the floor but gets caught with a moonsault from Hangman instead, sending him down hard. Page brings MJF back to the ring for a pop up powerbomb for a two-count.

As the action continues, we see Page look for a Buckshot Lariat but MJF drops to the ropes to evade it, instead looking for a Heat-seeker. Adam blocks it, but a Buckshot Lariat gets countered into Salt of the Earth! Page is trapped in the armbar, scrambling toward the ropes before MJF pulls him back.

This leads to him getting pinned on his shoulders for two. Page looking for a cross-face but MJF gets him on his shoulders for a near-fall that breaks the hold. A Heat-seeker is blocked but the Buckshot Lariat is countered with a cutter, followed by a guillotine hammerlock DDT for a two count.

MJF leaves the ring, moving his title and the contract off the table nearby to bring that table to the other side of the ring. He props Page up on that table before climbing the turnbuckle, but a pause leads to Hangman intercepting him. MJF sends him away, but is caught with a moonsault off the apron followed by a tombstone piledriver.

This sends MJF out to the floor. Hangman then brings MJF to the ring before grabbing the table, setting it up closer to the ring. MJF tries to fight back, but Hangman catches him with a Dead Eye through the table. Page brings MJF back into the ring for the cover, but MJF gets a boot on the rope to keep things going.

Page looks for a Buckshot Lariat, but MJF slides out of the ring to gather himself on a chair near the barricade. Hangman gets to the floor and runs toward MJF, who catches him with a drop toe hold onto the chair! MJF slides into the ring as the ref confirms whether that chair attack was an accident.

This is something the challenger claims is the case as he leaves the ring to go back after the champ. He sends Page into the ring steps before talking trash toward Bryan Danielson at the commentary table. He goes back after the champ, setting him up for a tombstone piledriver, that he targets to half of the broken table.

MJF calls for the ref to start the count. Page starts to get up at eight, but he falls back down. The ref reaches nine, but Page has a burst of energy that gets him back in the ring just in the nick of time. Ref checks on Page as MJF pulls a turnbuckle cover off, looking to send the champ into it, but it gets turned around on the challenger.

Hangman sends MJF into it face-first. We see Page backs off to the corner as MJF reveals that he is very badly busted open. The crowd chants “you deserve it” at him. MJF gets to his feet as does Page, and the two men stare each other down before walking to the center of the ring.

Now the champ and challenger begin trading strikes, with Hangman seemingly having the upper hand, but they both drop to the mat from the damage. Page is up first, looking for a tombstone piledriver that gets countered, and this leads to an exchange of near-falls, first as two counts and eventually down to one counts.

From there, we see a Jackknife cover leads to both men getting up, and Page hitting Dead Eye on the challenger. A Cover by Page, and MJF kicks out. Page gets back to his feet as MJF tries to beg him off before pulling out the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Page grabs the ring from him, wondering whether he should use it.

Instead he just spits in MJF’s face! Buckshot Lariat gets dodged before MJF shoves him into the ref. He lands the Heat-seeker on the champ for the cover, with Page getting his boot on the rope, but the ref doesn’t see it as he makes the three count. The bell hasn’t rung yet as the ref is struggling.

MJF tries to tell him to call for the bell, when Mark Briscoe comes down looking for revenge on MJF! Security pulls him away as MJF notices that Adam’s foot is still on the rope. He goes to pull the boot off when the ref finally notices it, telling MJF that the match continues. In the midst of the chaos, Page sets up for a Buckshot Lariat.

It connects, but it’s only good for two. He leaves the ring, grabbing his CMLL title and the contract. Ref notices the title and pulls that away, but the distraction allows MJF to land a shot with the contract on the head of Hangman. MJF covers but only gets a two count.

MJF pulls the ring back out of his trunks but gets caught by the ref, and as the ref takes it away, Page manages to crack MJF’s contract case over his head, in an ironic twist, with the champion unnecessarily cheating. He then lands the Dead Eye and Buckshot Lariat for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Hangman Page

