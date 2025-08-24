Timeless Toni Storm Overcomes Athena, Retains AEW Women’s World Title at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW Women's World Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) Athena

It's main event time, part one!

The pre-match video package airs for our first of our triple-main event. We see the story leading up to the highly-anticipated showdown between AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and the 'Forever' ROH Women's World Champion Athena, with AEW gold on-the-line.

Each champion gets a grand ring entrance, and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Toni gets the upper hand on her challenger, sending Athena to the outside before taking Billie Starkz out of the equation with a Storm Zero, only for Athena to send her into the barricade.

The impact shuts off the LED screen as Athena brings the champ back into the ring for a thrust kick and a near-fall. Athena stays on the attack for another two count, sending Storm to the corner before dragging her along the ropes for more damage.

The attack continues as she brings Toni to the opposite side, where she slams the champ’s head into the ring post. Storm tries to fight back, but the challenger stays on top of things before bringing her to the ropes. She threatens to take the champ’s head off, but Toni gets out of the way and rolls her up for a two count instead.

Storm gets sent to the corner as Athena looks for a hip attack out of the champ’s playbook, only to run into a clothesline by Toni, followed by a fisherman’s suplex that gets the champ a two count. Athena fights out of a Storm Zero attempt, taking the champ right back down, but pauses a little too long.

This allows Storm to hit a powerbomb for a two count of her own. TCM Chicken-wing gets countered, but Storm lands a tornado DDT and a Liger Bomb on the challenger for a near-fall. Both women are on their feet to exchange strikes, with some overhead chops wearing Athena down before she takes Storm down with a thrust kick and a palm strike.

Storm fights out of a powerbomb attempt to head to the corner, but a distraction from Starkz allows Athena to land a kick. Hurricanrana by Storm but Athena lands on her feet, hitting a Liger Bomb of her own for a two count, and then traps the champ in a submission hold.

It’s a modified Koji Clutch that has the champ scrambling, getting her foot on the ropes for a break as Athena backs away. Storm looks for the chicken-wing but is sent through the ropes, landing on the floor as Athena hits a big dive. She brings Toni to the ring steps, looking for a piledriver.

Instead, the champ breaks free to pull her down onto the steps. She then slams Athena into the barricade, a move that turns the LED screen back on before she brings Athena back into the ring. She connects with a headbutt and Storm Zero, but only gets a count of two on the pin attempt.

We then see Athena look for help from Starkz, pulling the apron cover in the process. Storm fights back, but nearly gets tripped by Billie who points out she didn’t actually touch the champ, and this allows Athena to hit an O Face sending Storm onto the top rope.

Storm is laying on the apron as Billie looks to use a chair, but Mina pulls it away and brings that to a halt. Athena goes back after the champ, who gets a Big Package on Athena, but that gets countered for a two count. Storm catches the challenger with the TCM Chicken-wing for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: "Timeless" Toni Storm