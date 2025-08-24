Kazuchika Okada Retains Unified Title, Brutalizes Swerve Strickland at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW Unified Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story of events leading up to our next match, which once again features a title on-the-line. Up next, AEW Unified Champion "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada defends his title against Swerve Strickland.

Jim Ross joins Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Bryan Danielson on the call for special guest commentary for this featured bout. Swerve Strickland's catch-ass theme hits first, and out comes the former AEW World Champion accompanied by Prince Nana.

They settle in the ring and the music dies down. The lights fade down and we hear the coin drop. On that note, out comes "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, accompanied by Don Callis. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

We see Swerve go right on the attack at the start, but the champ fights back to get the upper hand. Swerve turns it back around for a suplex while the crowd chants “f–k Don Callis” for good measure, followed by “Whose house? Swerve’s house” as the action spills to the outside.

Running knee on the apron sends the champ to the floor, and a “Swerve’s House in the middle of the street” is cut off by a big dive from Strickland onto Okada. He brings Okada back in the ring as the chant resumes. Neck-breaker by Strickland, not once but twice to keep the Rainmaker on the mat for a moment.

He sends Okada to the corner before landing a springboard uppercut. He brings Okada to his feet, but the champ catches him with a catapult sending Strickland through the ropes and to the outside. Swerve is back on his feet but takes a baseball slide from Okada, who quickly breaks the ref’s count to stay on the attack.

The challenger fights back, sending him into the ring steps. A couple more shots and Swerve sends him onto the apron at the count of eight, before breaking said count just to set up for a piledriver onto the steps, but that gets countered with a DDT by the champ, sending him headfirst into the steps and down to the floor.

This gives Okada even more of an opening now, as he brings Strickland back in the ring. Hammer throw to the corner, and the impact forces Swerve to the mat. Strickland slowly gets to his feet as the two men trade strikes, rolling Flatliner by Swerve goes into a suplex taking Okada to the canvas.

He brings the champ to the corner, but Okada fights back until Strickland sends him down for an avalanche back suplex and the cover…but Okada manages to kick out. Okada escapes to the outside as Swerve follows him, only to be caught with a tombstone piledriver onto the floor.

He brings the challenger back into the ring for a scoop slam before going up top for an elbow drop. He flips the fans off before setting up for a Rainmaker lariat, but Swerve dodges it, only to be taken down with other lariats. Rainmaker gets countered with a House Call taking the champ down to the mat.

Strickland switches the grip in his favor. He lands a lariat of his own twice over, and a third to grow on as the fans show their appreciation. He sets up for another House Call but takes a dropkick instead, with Okada landing a second one, only for Strickland to get up for a powerbomb on the champ.

Strickland is up top, landing a Swerve Stomp for the cover, but a pause allows Okada to kick out just in the nick of time. Okada goes to the apron as Swerve heads to the corner, the two going at it on the turnbuckle before Okada traps Strickland by his leg.

Swerve manages to get back to a good position but this gives Okada an opening for a knee-breaker onto the top turnbuckle. Swerve is in a world of hurt here as he lands on the apron before rolling back in the ring. Swerve is back up but Okada dodges a House Call and a Big Pressure, before Strickland lands a House Call.

Another House Call from the corner gets evaded, and Okada hits the Rainmaker for the win to retain the AEW Unified Championship. Once the match ends, Okada attacks Swerve, targeting his injured knee, which the commentators stress. Wardlow ends up making a surprise return to further brutalize everyone.

Swerve, unable to move, is forced to watch on. Wardlow hugs Don Callis, confirming he has joined The Don Callis Family. The rest of the group comes out to celebrate with him. Out last is "The Alpha" Konosuke Takeshita, who seems hesitant to welcome Wardlow into the family.

Winner and STILL AEW Unified Champion: Kazuchika Okada