‘Brodido’ Duo of Bandido & Brody King Win Tag Titles at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR vs. Brodido

It starts with a big old brawl. FTR go after Bobby with mixed results as Bobby can fight both of them off on the floor. Shelton is handling Bandido thus far right now too. Brody clobbers Shelton then misses the barricade cross body. Dax and Cash throw Bobby into the ring steps then Bandido with a diving hurricanrana on the floor. In the ring Bandido with a hurricanrana to Dax but Dax then chops him down. Bobby runs over both Dax and Cash after he tagged in. Double clothesline to Cash and Dax as well. This settles into Bobby and Dax, Bobby with a one armed delayed vertical suplex. Shelton tags in but Dax chops him to minimal effect. Shelton then tosses Dax across the ring but Dax tags Bandido to avoid being hit with a German suplex. Gamen giri from Bandido then he launches Shelton to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Bandido runs into a big old elevated slam then Bobby tags in. Big Ending from Bobby and Cash breaks up the pin.

Bobby tosses Bandido to the floor and Shelton batters him for a bit before sending him back into the ring. Wrist clutch toss from Shelton for a 2 count. Bobby back in for corner work then he cheap shots Brody. Shelton back in but Bandido superkicks him then Cash and Dax refuse tags so Shelton runs him over. The crowd want Brody, Shelton with a scoop slam to Bandido then Bobby tags in. Bandido lands a kick after avoiding a Hurt Lock, Shelton tags in and he stops the Bandido tag out. Bandido superkicks Shelton then hits a twisting crossbody and both men are down. Brody tags in as does Dax but Brody gets to run wild on Dax and Cash. Black Hole Slam to Cash then cheap shots to Bobby and Shelton and a Baldo Bomb to Dax for 2. Double corner avalanche to Cash and Dax. Shelton gets squished in the corner, Brody then double cannonballs FTR and one for Shelton is attempted but Bobby steps between them for a big stare down.

Bobby and Brody start trading elbows to “meat” chants, neither man can knock the other over so Bobby lands a crosschop then catches a running Brody with a high angle slam. Brody bounces up and lariats the stuffing out of Bobby. Brody clotheslines Bobby out of the ring then Shelton thrust kicks him. Shelton gets to run wild with suplexes then a corner knee to Bandido and a German suplex to Brody, hands locked for Shelton and he hits a trio of Germans. Heck of a little run from Shelton there. Brody with a corner boot then he accidentally helps Cash hit a Shatter Machine on Shelton. Cash tries to attack Brody but Brody chops him down. Bobby gets knocked off the apron then Cash tries to suicide dive onto Shelton and Bobby but they catch him so Brody hits his own suicide dive. Bandido goes up top because why not, Dax joins him up there and Bandido hits the Revolution Fly onto the pile of bodies. Bobby with a Spear to Dax then Shelton with thrust kicks to Dax and Bandido. Brody is sent back into the ring where Shelton hits the corner knee then Bobby with a Spear but here’s some masked NJPW track suit wearing dudes to attack Shelton and Bobby. In the ring Dax tries a pin but Brody kicks out.

Bandido superkicks Dax, Cash then takes a kick. Another masked goon shows up with a chair as Ricochet and the Gates of Agony are revealed to be the Hurt Syndicate attackers. Brody takes a chair shot to the head but still kicks at 2. Ricochet and goons then take the Hurt Syndicate to the back. Bandido shows up to break up the Power and Glory spot, he Frog Splashes Dax then hits the assisted running 450 Splash and that’ll get the pin.

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Brodido