Zack Sabre Jr. Defeats Nigel McGuinness at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

IWGP World Championship

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness

Just the match graphic itself being shown to the live crowd gets the record-breaking audience inside the O2 Arena to explode with an overwhelmingly loud reaction. We head to the pre-match video package, which turns into a "cinematic experience" style segment at one point.

We see Nigel McGuinness come across fellow UK wrestling legend and touted in-ring technician, Johnny Saint. The two talk about their legacies and end up sitting down for a game of Chess, as Saint reminds McGuinness who he is and what he's capable of.

Inside the O2 Arena, McGuinness makes his way out to a thunderous ovation from the record crowd. He stops and embraces Johnny Saint and yet another UK wrestling legend, Marty Jones. They share a hug and a quick word before McGuinness settles in the ring, where the crowd breaks out in song-style chants.

Now the theme for the reigning and defending IWGP World Champion hits, and out comes Zack Sabre Jr. to a pretty damn impressive crowd reaction himself. He makes his way to the ring to a big introduction by "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts and the NJPW ring announcer.

It's time for our fourth title tilt of the evening, as the IWGP World Championship is on-the-line in this one, following previous title tilts today thus far that have included the TBS Championship, the AEW Trios Championships and the TNT Championship all being defended and retained by the reigning champions.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which has the most electric crowd atmosphere of the show thus far. Fans break out in a deafening "Holy sh*t!" chant before they even touch. "This is Wrestling!" chants follow, again, before any wrestling is actually done.

NJPW's Walker Stewart joins Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Bryan Danielson on the call on special guest commentary for this one, marking his second call of a match thus far at today's show. The two immediately begin trading chain wrestling both standing and on the ground, showing off their respective technical prowess'.

We see Daniel Garcia trying to push the ropes forward to help his friend, and the ref spots this and tells him off for it as Nigel gets to his feet once again. This leads to an exchange of uppercuts between both men. The champ is slightly busted on the nose as the exchange intensifies, leading to ZSJ being sent to the ropes.

A clutch by Nigel gets a near-fall of his own, and both men go for lariats with the challenger prevailing from the ropes for a close two count. Short-arm lariat gets Nigel another two count, before Zack catches him with a crucifix pin for a near-fall as well. This ends with Nigel going for a hold on the champ that backfires.

As he goes for the hold, Sabre counters with a hold of his own as the ref is forced to deal with Daniel getting too close to the action. The action heads to the ropes before Zack breaks free, mouthing off with Garcia who tells him to “go lose your title” as Sabre goes up top, only to get caught with a Tower of London.

Following an exchange of pin-fall attempts, this one ends seemingly out of nowhere when Sabre manages to keep Nigel's shoulders down just long enough to get the three count and the victory to successfully retain his IWGP World Championship.

Winner and STILL IWGP World Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

