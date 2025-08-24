Cope, Christian Cage Win Reunion Match At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Killswitch & Kip Sabian

The cold open video package airs to make the transition from the 'Zero Hour' pre-show to the main pay-per-view portion of today's special event. The team of Killswitch and Kip Sabian make their way out accompanied by Mama Wayne. They settle in the ring for our PPV opener.

Now the familiar sounds of Adam Copeland's theme hits to bring out "The Rated-R Superstar." Cope makes his way out to a big crowd reaction and loud singing of his iconic entrance tune by the enthusiastic London crowd. His partner, Christian Cage, makes his way out next to a mega pop of his own.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first of nine pay-per-view matches scheduled for today's special event. Bryan Danielson is on commentary alongside Excalibur and Ian Riccaboni, after missing the 'Zero Hour' pre-show he was advertised to co-host.

Copeland and Sabian kick things off for their respective teams. The two lock up before Cope drops Sabian to the mat. Sabian back on his feet, sending Adam to the corner with some strikes before Cope slides out of the ring. Sabian follows close behind, eventually taking a clothesline before Cope brings him back in the ring.

From there we see a tag to Christian, and they double-team Sabian before Cage stays on the attack for some revenge from the betrayal he faced. Killswitch tags in, going after the man who rechristened him, but Cage immediately tags to Copeland instead.

Cope and Killswitch trade strikes until Cope gets taken to the canvas with a thrust kick. He sends Cope to the corner, but Adam fights back to send Killswitch out for a baseball slide into the barricade. He fends off Kip Sabian, but Mother Wayne distracts him long enough for Kip to get the drop on Cope.

We see Killswitch continue the attack despite getting some less than kind words from Sabian, and the latter tags in after Cope is brought back into the ring. The crowd starts obnoxiously loud singing a similar song to the one they serenade Bayley with when WWE rolls through town.

Cope and Cage end up getting the win moments later, and sharing an embrace that gets a deafening reaction from the passionate record-breaking U.K. crowd in attendance inside the O2 Arena. Cage didn't seem to want to hug, but did embrace with Cope and celebrate with him to the delight of the fans.

Winners: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage