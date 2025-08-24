AEW Forbidden Door Results - August 24, 2025

The time for All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling to open the 'forbidden door' has arrived!

AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place today from the O2 Arena in London, England, starting with the 'Zero Hour' pre-show at 11:30am EST. / 8:30am PST. across AEW's digital and social media outlets, leading into the pay-per-view main card kicking off at 1/12c, streaming live via Prime Video, Triller TV, PPV.com, YouTube and other platforms.

On tap for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London is AEW World Champion Hangman Page vs. MJF, AEW Unified Champion Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Hurt Syndicate vs. FTR vs. Brodido, Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Killswitch & Kip Sabian, AEW Women’s World Champion Toni Storm vs. Athena, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. TBA, IWGP World Champion Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Nigel McGuinness, TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi, Lights out steel cage match with Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Death Riders, Gabe Kidd & Young Bucks, AEW Trios Champions The Opps vs. Clark Connors, Robbie X, Drilla Moloney, Triangle of Madness & Megan Bayne vs. Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Queen Aminata, Cru, Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado, as well as Ricochet & Gates of Agony vs. Michael Oku & JetSpeed.

Featured below are complete AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London results from Sunday, August 24, 2025. The following report was written by Rajah.com reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 11:30am - 8pm EST.

AEW X NJPW FORBIDDEN DOOR: LONDON RESULTS (AUGUST 24, 2025)

And the 'Zero Hour' pre-show is officially off-and-running with Renee Paquette, RJ City, Jeff Jarrett and filling in for Bryan Danielson, who isn't there yet, Madison Rayne. They introduce themselves and then run down the lineup for the show as the official match graphics flash across the screen.

Cru, Hechicero & Josh Alexander vs. Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado

They continue to run down the lineup, stopping to show a video package or two, before sending things down to ringside, where Excalibur and Ian Riccaboni welcome us to the first match on the 'Zero Hour' pre-show. Out comes the Cru duo of Lio Rush and Action Andretti.

Don Callis comes out next. Fans loudly chant "F**k Don Callis!" for several seconds as he slowly makes his way down the ring by himself. Out next comes Cru's partners from The Don Callis Family, Josh Alexander and Hechicero. Callis cuts off the ring announcer to personally introduce Hechicero.

Coming out with Hechicero are Lance Archer and Rocky Romero. Fire pyro explodes out of the steel cage hanging above the ring, eliciting gasps from the crowd and reactions from the commentators. The first team is in the ring and ready to rock and roll.

Out come their opponents, with IWGP Junior Light Heavyweight Champion El Desperado coming out first. He stops and the music changes to bring out Paragon duo Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly. Finally, out last is their partner, Yuya Uemura. They foursome head to the ring and it's time to get going.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with the first match of the 13 bouts advertised for today's special event. Alexander and Uemura kick things off for their respective teams. After about ten minutes of great, fast-paced back-and-forth action, we get to the finish.

Taking home the victory in the first match of the show is the team of Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado. After the match, we see The Don Callis Family hit the ring for an attack. Tomohiro Ishii ends up running out to a huge pop to make the save.

Winners: Paragon, Yuya Uemura & El Desperado

Ricochet & Gates of Agony vs. Michael Oku & JetSpeed

After a quick check-in with the pre-show panel, which still doesn't include Bryan Danielson despite being advertised, we head back down to ringside. Ricochet's theme hits and out he comes with The Gates of Agony to a ton of heat from the London crowd.

The first team settles in the ring and the music dies down. Now the familiar sounds of Michael Oku's entrance tune plays and out comes the RevPro standout performer to an enormous reaction from the fans in attendance. He stops and waits for his teammates.

On that note, his music dies down and the theme for his partners, JetSpeed duo Kevin "The Jet" Knight and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, begins playing. The three embrace and then begin making their way down to the ring for our second match of the evening.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this trios pre-show bout. Kicking things off for their respective teams are Ricochet and Oku. Ricochet disrespects Oku, who shoves him back to get things going. Oku begins taking the early offensive lead.

The Gates of Agony hit the ring and attack him from behind, before knocking the JetSpeed duo off of the ring apron. They continue to brawl with them at ringside, as Ricochet takes over on offense in the ring. The three stop and pose while seated on the ring apron.

That ends up backfiring, as while they are posing, Knight and Bailey hit dropkicks to take out The Gates of Agony. They are then joined by Oku for a triple-smack to the bald head of Ricochet. The crowd loved that. Back to the action, Oku knocks Ricochet out of the ring.

He does a running half-circle to build up momentum before planning for a leaping dive over the ropes onto Ricochet. Instead, as he finishes his half-circle, he is pounced by Toa Liona, knocking him over the top-rope, where he very nearly had a disastrous landing.

Oku avoided a scary situation and returned to the ring, where Ricochet goes for the cover, only for Oku to kick out at the count of two. Toa tags in and picks up where Ricochet left off, taking it to Oku. After knocking him down, he stops to taunt the crowd.

After some more back-and-forth action, Oku begins taking over and going on an impressive offensive run. Just as it seemed Oku was primed to get the victory for his team, the rug gets pulled out from under him, as Ricochet blasts him and steals the win for his team instead.

Winners: Ricochet & Gates Of Agony

All Star 8-Woman Tag

Triangle of Madness & Megan Bayne vs. Willow Nightingale, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Queen Aminata

Following a brief Lexy Nair backstage interview with Don Callis, we return inside the arena where Megan Bayne makes her way out. Next out are her partners for this scheduled All Star 8-Woman Tag bout, the trio of Julia Hart, Skye Blue and Thekla, collectively known as the Triangle of Madness.

The foursome make their way to the ring and settle inside. Willow Nightingale's upbeat entrance tune hits next for a big pop, and out she comes. Queen Aminata is out next, followed by Harley Cameron and finally, Kris Statlander. The second four-woman team make their way to the ring together.

It's time for our third of four scheduled bouts here on the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London 'Zero Hour' pre-show. The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

We see the Triangle of Madness and Bayne begin to take over. When Nightingale and company begin shifting the momentum back in their favor, we see Penelope Ford play a factor from ringside. This leads to the Triangle of Madness and Bayne picking up the win.

Winners: Triangle Of Madness & Megan Bayne

Tony Khan, Dr. Martha Hart & Oje Hart Announcement

We see a quick backstage interview, where Lexy Nair is standing by with The Young Bucks duo of Nick and Matt Jackson. They walk away from her to confront the director of production for the show. They demand things change tonight in terms of their presentation and entrance elements.

Dr. Martha Hart, Oje Hart and AEW President Tony Khan come out. Khan boasts today being the largest crowd for a pro wrestling show in the history of The O2 Arena in London, England.

Khan turns the microphone over to Martha, who talks about it being great to be at Forbidden Door. She then talks about backing Hangman Page in tonight's main event against MJF with the AEW World Championship on-the-line. She asks the crowd who they're going for and hands the mic back to Khan.

The AEW President says a few more quick words and then wraps up moments later. It didn't seem to be an Owen Hart Foundation Tournament announcement, but instead just a quick promo to the crowd to announce that they have broken the attendance record for a wrestling show inside The O2 Arena.

The previous O2 Arena attendance record for a pro wrestling event was held by WWE for the WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event in the venue, with 17,617 tickets distributed. AEW was at 17,573 tickets distributed when today started, with only 175 remaining. The late walk-up at the door has already been enough before the main show even begins at 1/12c, to apparently break the all-time record.

AEW Trios Championships

The Opps (c) vs. Bullet Club War Dogs

Once the attendance announcement segment wraps up, things are sent back down to Excalibur and Ian Riccaboni on the call, as we get ready for our fourth and final 'Zero Hour' pre-show match of the evening, which will also be the first championship contest of today's show.

The Bullet Club War Dogs trio of Clark Connors, Robbie X and Drilla Moloney make their way out to the ring first. Their opponents, the reigning and defending AEW Trios Champions The Opps team of Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs and Katsuyori Shibata, make their way out next.

The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. We see Shibata and Connors kicking things off for their respective teams. Shibata launched Connors to the floor and repeatedly into the barricade. Back inside, Joe got a huge ovation as he tagged in and lit up Moloney with forearms.

This continued until Moloney showed off his speed with a drop down into a huge dropkick. X tagged in and immediately Joe no sold strikes and did his smooth walk off to avoid a cross body. Shibata came back in and demolished X with corner strikes and his stalling dropkick.

Wanting a PK, Connors tripped up Shibata and got revenge, sending him into the barricade. Foolishly, Connors tried a cheap shot on Hobbs, who no sold and popped Connors with a right hand. Back inside, X hit a running Shooting Star on Shibata.

He then hits a stalling senton got two. Moloney opted to rake the eyes instead of getting into a chop battle with Shibata, which was ultimately a good call. Shibata remained isolated until he no sold machine gun chops from Connors, who ran into a STO.

Hobbs finally tags in legally, as he’s a house of fire, rag dolling the War Dogs all around. Right as he lowered the straps, Connors hit a chop block and locomotion corner strikes. High-Low Spear and Cancun Tornado connected, but Hobbs kicked out. Moloney wanted a Drilla Killa, but Hobbs escaped and hit a Spinebuster.

Joe made the tag, planted X with a snap powerslam, as Gedo distracted referee Aubrey. War Dogs tried a triple team, but Shibata & Hobbs made the save. Shibata just sauntered over and calmly kicked the middle rope, crotching Gedo, as Shibata & Hobbs held off Moloney & Connors, while Joe hit X with a Muscle Buster to retain.

Winners and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Opps

Adam Copeland & Christian Cage vs. Killswitch & Kip Sabian

The cold open video package airs to make the transition from the 'Zero Hour' pre-show to the main pay-per-view portion of today's special event. The team of Killswitch and Kip Sabian make their way out accompanied by Mama Wayne. They settle in the ring for our PPV opener.

Now the familiar sounds of Adam Copeland's theme hits to bring out "The Rated-R Superstar." Cope makes his way out to a big crowd reaction and loud singing of his iconic entrance tune by the enthusiastic London crowd. His partner, Christian Cage, makes his way out next to a mega pop of his own.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with our first of nine pay-per-view matches scheduled for today's special event. Bryan Danielson is on commentary alongside Excalibur and Ian Riccaboni, after missing the 'Zero Hour' pre-show he was advertised to co-host.

Copeland and Sabian kick things off for their respective teams. The two lock up before Cope drops Sabian to the mat. Sabian back on his feet, sending Adam to the corner with some strikes before Cope slides out of the ring. Sabian follows close behind, eventually taking a clothesline before Cope brings him back in the ring.

From there we see a tag to Christian, and they double-team Sabian before Cage stays on the attack for some revenge from the betrayal he faced. Killswitch tags in, going after the man who rechristened him, but Cage immediately tags to Copeland instead.

Cope and Killswitch trade strikes until Cope gets taken to the canvas with a thrust kick. He sends Cope to the corner, but Adam fights back to send Killswitch out for a baseball slide into the barricade. He fends off Kip Sabian, but Mother Wayne distracts him long enough for Kip to get the drop on Cope.

We see Killswitch continue the attack despite getting some less than kind words from Sabian, and the latter tags in after Cope is brought back into the ring. The crowd starts obnoxiously loud singing a similar song to the one they serenade Bayley with when WWE rolls through town.

Cope and Cage end up getting the win moments later, and sharing an embrace that gets a deafening reaction from the passionate record-breaking U.K. crowd in attendance inside the O2 Arena. Cage didn't seem to want to hug, but did embrace with Cope and celebrate with him to the delight of the fans.

Winners: Adam Copeland & Christian Cage

TNT Championship

Kyle Fletcher (c) vs. Hiromu Takahashi

The pre-match video package airs to set the stage for our second pay-per-view match of the evening. In what is the sixth match overall at today's show thus far, we get our second championship contest, as the TNT Championship will be on-the-line.

After the pre-match package wraps up, we return inside the O2 Arena where NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi is introduced to a big crowd reaction. He settles in the ring as additional NJPW stars are shown in cameo appearances in the crowd.

We see the lights in the building go down. The purple entrance video graphics shine at the top of the entrance stage, as the familiar sounds of Kyle Fletcher's theme music hits the house speakers. Out comes the reigning and defending TNT Champion, accompanied by Don Callis.

NJPW's Walker Stewart joins Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Bryan Danielson on the call on special guest commentary for this TNT title tilt. Fireworks explode as Fletcher settles in the ring. Don Callis also hops on a headset to help provide vocals for this bout.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one. The crowd is already going nuts with singing and chanting. Fletcher jumps off to a dominant start on offense, while Callis and even Bryan Danielson strongly sing his praises on the broadcast.

After a few minutes in control of the action, Takahashi begins shifting the momentum in his favor, and even getting the crowd strongly on his side in the process. He hits some impressive spots that gets the fans on their feet, but ultimately, it wasn't his night.

As Takahashi was going for a tombstone-style piledriver, Fletcher counters and hits a leaping tombstone piledriver of his own. Moments later, Fletcher hits a big counter into his brain-buster finishing move for the win. With the win, Fletcher successfully retains his TNT Championship.

Winner and STILL TNT Champion: Kyle Fletcher

TBS Championship

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. Bozilla

After the pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to our next match of the evening, which is a multi-promotion four-way showdown for the TBS Championship. The package wraps up and we return inside the O2 Arena, where Tony Schiavone joins Excalibur and Riccaboni on commentary.

The theme for Alex Windsor hits and out comes the first of three challengers that will be vying for the TBS Championship currently held by "Nine Belts Moné", "The CEO" herself, Mercedes Moné. Out next is Bozilla. The commentators have been singing her praises all show long.

Persephone is the third and final challenger to make her ring entrance, before we get to the fourth and final ring walk, which is a very, very elaborate one for the reigning and defending champion. Mercedes Moné gets a big stage show.

We see several Buckingham Palace guards lining the aisle, with each holding one of her nine belts as she "CEO" dances her way to the ring. The crowd was strongly behind the three challengers as they came out, but by the time Moné's theme hit, it was clear who the crowd favorite was going to be in this one.

The final formal pre-match ring introductions are handled by the ring announcer, and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Windsor, Bozilla and Persephone seem to want to get Moné out of the picture straight out of the gate, as they throw her out of the ring, before turning their attention to each other.

As they begin duking it out, Moné re-enters the picture and starts to shift the momentum in her favor. Bozilla begins to shine, all-the-while the crowd is getting more-and-more behind her.

As things continue, we see Bozilla being a force to be reckoned with, as the rest struggle to deal with her size and strength.

If those attributes weren't enough, Bozilla added some aerial tactics to her arsenal, as she soars off the ropes with an enormous moonsault. Persephone ends up cutting her off the next time she tries going to the top, hoisting her up in the Razor's Edge position and launching her massive body across the ring.

As she was celebrating this and letting out primal war screams to the crowd, the reigning champ hits the ropes and blasts her with a Codebreaker. Windsor takes over from there, but seconds later, Mercedes hits her finisher and picks up the win out of nowhere to retain.

Winner and STILL TBS Champion: Mercedes Moné

IWGP World Championship

Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Nigel McGuinness

Just the match graphic itself being shown to the live crowd gets the record-breaking audience inside the O2 Arena to explode with an overwhelmingly loud reaction. We head to the pre-match video package, which turns into a "cinematic experience" style segment at one point.

We see Nigel McGuinness come across fellow UK wrestling legend and touted in-ring technician, Johnny Saint. The two talk about their legacies and end up sitting down for a game of Chess, as Saint reminds McGuinness who he is and what he's capable of.

Inside the O2 Arena, McGuinness makes his way out to a thunderous ovation from the record crowd. He stops and embraces Johnny Saint and yet another UK wrestling legend, Marty Jones. They share a hug and a quick word before McGuinness settles in the ring, where the crowd breaks out in song-style chants.

Now the theme for the reigning and defending IWGP World Champion hits, and out comes Zack Sabre Jr. to a pretty damn impressive crowd reaction himself. He makes his way to the ring to a big introduction by "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts and the NJPW ring announcer.

It's time for our fourth title tilt of the evening, as the IWGP World Championship is on-the-line in this one, following previous title tilts today thus far that have included the TBS Championship, the AEW Trios Championships and the TNT Championship all being defended and retained by the reigning champions.

The bell sounds and we're officially off-and-running with this one, which has the most electric crowd atmosphere of the show thus far. Fans break out in a deafening "Holy sh*t!" chant before they even touch. "This is Wrestling!" chants follow, again, before any wrestling is actually done.

NJPW's Walker Stewart joins Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Bryan Danielson on the call on special guest commentary for this one, marking his second call of a match thus far at today's show. The two immediately begin trading chain wrestling both standing and on the ground, showing off their respective technical prowess'.

We see Daniel Garcia trying to push the ropes forward to help his friend, and the ref spots this and tells him off for it as Nigel gets to his feet once again. This leads to an exchange of uppercuts between both men. The champ is slightly busted on the nose as the exchange intensifies, leading to ZSJ being sent to the ropes.

A clutch by Nigel gets a near-fall of his own, and both men go for lariats with the challenger prevailing from the ropes for a close two count. Short-arm lariat gets Nigel another two count, before Zack catches him with a crucifix pin for a near-fall as well. This ends with Nigel going for a hold on the champ that backfires.

As he goes for the hold, Sabre counters with a hold of his own as the ref is forced to deal with Daniel getting too close to the action. The action heads to the ropes before Zack breaks free, mouthing off with Garcia who tells him to “go lose your title” as Sabre goes up top, only to get caught with a Tower of London.

Following an exchange of pin-fall attempts, this one ends seemingly out of nowhere when Sabre manages to keep Nigel's shoulders down just long enough to get the three count and the victory to successfully retain his IWGP World Championship.

Winner and STILL IWGP World Champion: Zack Sabre Jr.

Jamie Hayter Returns

We shoot backstage, where we see Thekla and Queen Aminata are still brawling after fighting to the back during the multi-woman match earlier in the show. They fight their way out inside the arena again, where we hear loud chants of "Fight Forever!"

The rest of Triangle of Madness end up making their way out, giving Thekla the numbers advantage. They beat down Aminata until out of nowhere, Jamie Hayter's theme hits. The crowd explodes as she makes her return after months on the sideline due to injury, clearing the scene of the heels.

AEW World Tag-Team Championships

The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. FTR vs. Brodido

It starts with a big old brawl. FTR go after Bobby with mixed results as Bobby can fight both of them off on the floor. Shelton is handling Bandido thus far right now too. Brody clobbers Shelton then misses the barricade cross body. Dax and Cash throw Bobby into the ring steps then Bandido with a diving hurricanrana on the floor. In the ring Bandido with a hurricanrana to Dax but Dax then chops him down. Bobby runs over both Dax and Cash after he tagged in. Double clothesline to Cash and Dax as well. This settles into Bobby and Dax, Bobby with a one armed delayed vertical suplex. Shelton tags in but Dax chops him to minimal effect. Shelton then tosses Dax across the ring but Dax tags Bandido to avoid being hit with a German suplex. Gamen giri from Bandido then he launches Shelton to the floor and follows with a suicide dive. Bandido runs into a big old elevated slam then Bobby tags in. Big Ending from Bobby and Cash breaks up the pin.

Bobby tosses Bandido to the floor and Shelton batters him for a bit before sending him back into the ring. Wrist clutch toss from Shelton for a 2 count. Bobby back in for corner work then he cheap shots Brody. Shelton back in but Bandido superkicks him then Cash and Dax refuse tags so Shelton runs him over. The crowd want Brody, Shelton with a scoop slam to Bandido then Bobby tags in. Bandido lands a kick after avoiding a Hurt Lock, Shelton tags in and he stops the Bandido tag out. Bandido superkicks Shelton then hits a twisting crossbody and both men are down. Brody tags in as does Dax but Brody gets to run wild on Dax and Cash. Black Hole Slam to Cash then cheap shots to Bobby and Shelton and a Baldo Bomb to Dax for 2. Double corner avalanche to Cash and Dax. Shelton gets squished in the corner, Brody then double cannonballs FTR and one for Shelton is attempted but Bobby steps between them for a big stare down.

Bobby and Brody start trading elbows to “meat” chants, neither man can knock the other over so Bobby lands a crosschop then catches a running Brody with a high angle slam. Brody bounces up and lariats the stuffing out of Bobby. Brody clotheslines Bobby out of the ring then Shelton thrust kicks him. Shelton gets to run wild with suplexes then a corner knee to Bandido and a German suplex to Brody, hands locked for Shelton and he hits a trio of Germans. Heck of a little run from Shelton there. Brody with a corner boot then he accidentally helps Cash hit a Shatter Machine on Shelton. Cash tries to attack Brody but Brody chops him down. Bobby gets knocked off the apron then Cash tries to suicide dive onto Shelton and Bobby but they catch him so Brody hits his own suicide dive. Bandido goes up top because why not, Dax joins him up there and Bandido hits the Revolution Fly onto the pile of bodies. Bobby with a Spear to Dax then Shelton with thrust kicks to Dax and Bandido. Brody is sent back into the ring where Shelton hits the corner knee then Bobby with a Spear but here’s some masked NJPW track suit wearing dudes to attack Shelton and Bobby. In the ring Dax tries a pin but Brody kicks out.

Bandido superkicks Dax, Cash then takes a kick. Another masked goon shows up with a chair as Ricochet and the Gates of Agony are revealed to be the Hurt Syndicate attackers. Brody takes a chair shot to the head but still kicks at 2. Ricochet and goons then take the Hurt Syndicate to the back. Bandido shows up to break up the Power and Glory spot, he Frog Splashes Dax then hits the assisted running 450 Splash and that’ll get the pin.

Winners and NEW AEW World Tag-Team Champions: Brodido

AEW Unified Championship

Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story of events leading up to our next match, which once again features a title on-the-line. Up next, AEW Unified Champion "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada defends his title against Swerve Strickland.

Jim Ross joins Excalibur, Ian Riccaboni and Bryan Danielson on the call for special guest commentary for this featured bout. Swerve Strickland's catch-ass theme hits first, and out comes the former AEW World Champion accompanied by Prince Nana.

They settle in the ring and the music dies down. The lights fade down and we hear the coin drop. On that note, out comes "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada, accompanied by Don Callis. The bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running.

We see Swerve go right on the attack at the start, but the champ fights back to get the upper hand. Swerve turns it back around for a suplex while the crowd chants “f–k Don Callis” for good measure, followed by “Whose house? Swerve’s house” as the action spills to the outside.

Running knee on the apron sends the champ to the floor, and a “Swerve’s House in the middle of the street” is cut off by a big dive from Strickland onto Okada. He brings Okada back in the ring as the chant resumes. Neck-breaker by Strickland, not once but twice to keep the Rainmaker on the mat for a moment.

He sends Okada to the corner before landing a springboard uppercut. He brings Okada to his feet, but the champ catches him with a catapult sending Strickland through the ropes and to the outside. Swerve is back on his feet but takes a baseball slide from Okada, who quickly breaks the ref’s count to stay on the attack.

The challenger fights back, sending him into the ring steps. A couple more shots and Swerve sends him onto the apron at the count of eight, before breaking said count just to set up for a piledriver onto the steps, but that gets countered with a DDT by the champ, sending him headfirst into the steps and down to the floor.

This gives Okada even more of an opening now, as he brings Strickland back in the ring. Hammer throw to the corner, and the impact forces Swerve to the mat. Strickland slowly gets to his feet as the two men trade strikes, rolling Flatliner by Swerve goes into a suplex taking Okada to the canvas.

He brings the champ to the corner, but Okada fights back until Strickland sends him down for an avalanche back suplex and the cover…but Okada manages to kick out. Okada escapes to the outside as Swerve follows him, only to be caught with a tombstone piledriver onto the floor.

He brings the challenger back into the ring for a scoop slam before going up top for an elbow drop. He flips the fans off before setting up for a Rainmaker lariat, but Swerve dodges it, only to be taken down with other lariats. Rainmaker gets countered with a House Call taking the champ down to the mat.

Strickland switches the grip in his favor. He lands a lariat of his own twice over, and a third to grow on as the fans show their appreciation. He sets up for another House Call but takes a dropkick instead, with Okada landing a second one, only for Strickland to get up for a powerbomb on the champ.

Strickland is up top, landing a Swerve Stomp for the cover, but a pause allows Okada to kick out just in the nick of time. Okada goes to the apron as Swerve heads to the corner, the two going at it on the turnbuckle before Okada traps Strickland by his leg.

Swerve manages to get back to a good position but this gives Okada an opening for a knee-breaker onto the top turnbuckle. Swerve is in a world of hurt here as he lands on the apron before rolling back in the ring. Swerve is back up but Okada dodges a House Call and a Big Pressure, before Strickland lands a House Call.

Another House Call from the corner gets evaded, and Okada hits the Rainmaker for the win to retain the AEW Unified Championship. Once the match ends, Okada attacks Swerve, targeting his injured knee, which the commentators stress. Wardlow ends up making a surprise return to further brutalize everyone as Swerve, unable to move, watches on.

Winner and STILL AEW Unified Champion: Kazuchika Okada

AEW Women's World Championship

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) Athena

It's main event time, part one!

The pre-match video package airs for our first of our triple-main event. We see the story leading up to the highly-anticipated showdown between AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and the 'Forever' ROH Women's World Champion Athena, with AEW gold on-the-line.

Each champion gets a grand ring entrance, and then the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running. Toni gets the upper hand on her challenger, sending Athena to the outside before taking Billie Starkz out of the equation with a Storm Zero, only for Athena to send her into the barricade.

The impact shuts off the LED screen as Athena brings the champ back into the ring for a thrust kick and a near-fall. Athena stays on the attack for another two count, sending Storm to the corner before dragging her along the ropes for more damage.

The attack continues as she brings Toni to the opposite side, where she slams the champ’s head into the ring post. Storm tries to fight back, but the challenger stays on top of things before bringing her to the ropes. She threatens to take the champ’s head off, but Toni gets out of the way and rolls her up for a two count instead.

Storm gets sent to the corner as Athena looks for a hip attack out of the champ’s playbook, only to run into a clothesline by Toni, followed by a fisherman’s suplex that gets the champ a two count. Athena fights out of a Storm Zero attempt, taking the champ right back down, but pauses a little too long.

This allows Storm to hit a powerbomb for a two count of her own. TCM Chicken-wing gets countered, but Storm lands a tornado DDT and a Liger Bomb on the challenger for a near-fall. Both women are on their feet to exchange strikes, with some overhead chops wearing Athena down before she takes Storm down with a thrust kick and a palm strike.

Storm fights out of a powerbomb attempt to head to the corner, but a distraction from Starkz allows Athena to land a kick. Hurricanrana by Storm but Athena lands on her feet, hitting a Liger Bomb of her own for a two count, and then traps the champ in a submission hold.

It’s a modified Koji Clutch that has the champ scrambling, getting her foot on the ropes for a break as Athena backs away. Storm looks for the chicken-wing but is sent through the ropes, landing on the floor as Athena hits a big dive. She brings Toni to the ring steps, looking for a piledriver.

Instead, the champ breaks free to pull her down onto the steps. She then slams Athena into the barricade, a move that turns the LED screen back on before she brings Athena back into the ring. She connects with a headbutt and Storm Zero, but only gets a count of two on the pin attempt.

We then see Athena look for help from Starkz, pulling the apron cover in the process. Storm fights back, but nearly gets tripped by Billie who points out she didn’t actually touch the champ, and this allows Athena to hit an O Face sending Storm onto the top rope.

Storm is laying on the apron as Billie looks to use a chair, but Mina pulls it away and brings that to a halt. Athena goes back after the champ, who gets a Big Package on Athena, but that gets countered for a two count. Storm catches the challenger with the TCM Chicken-wing for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW Women's World Champion: "Timeless" Toni Storm

AEW World Championship

Hangman Page (c) vs. MJF

It's main event time, part two!

The pre-match video package airs to tell the story leading up to tonight's AEW World Championship showdown between current title-holder Hangman Page, and former title-holder Maxwell Jacob Friedman. MJF makes his way out first to fans singing along with his theme.

He settles in the ring and his music is actually cut off pretty quick. Hangman Page's entrance tune immediately hits and the crowd explodes once again. The reigning AEW world Champion heads to the ring, prepared to deliver some of his trademark "Cowboy sh*t!" inside the O2 Arena.

After he enters the ring, his music dies down pretty quick as well, and "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts quickly begins the final formal pre-match ring introductions for the champion and the challenger. Must be getting short on time for what they have left.

The bell sounds from there, and we're officially off-and-running with part two of our triple-main event at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London. The crowd is real hot for this one, as you would expect. MJF starts to square off with the champ but immediately backs off to the ropes.

MJF continues to try and needle the champ by ducking in and out of action, and Hangman has had enough as he lays into MJF in the corner. The ref has to pull the champ back, reminding him that a DQ will mean he loses the title. MJF escapes the ring, but is quickly followed by the champ who sends him into the barricade.

He then goes into the ring to break the count. The crowd chants “one more time” and Page obliges, dropping him onto the guardrail once more before breaking the count again. MJF gets back to the ringside area and is sent to the ring by the champ, who hits a back suplex before MJF rolls to the floor outside.

From there, we see Page leave to get some more damage done, but starts to grab a chair before the ref reprimands him. This gives MJF an opening to strike, bringing Page back in the ring to land some shots followed by a chin-lock. Page fights back to his feet before MJF drops him back down by his hair.

He brings the champ to his feet only to take some shots from Page, and responds with a thumb to the eye. Page fights back until MJF turns it around with a quick piledriver, but that only gets him a two count. Hammer throw sends Page to the corner hard, and MJF mocks the crowd.

This allows the champ to get back into it, sending MJF to the corner before a running attack gets dodged. Double stomp onto the arm of Page, and MJF goes for the armbar, only for Page to force him to change things up, dropping the champ to the mat instead. The action heads to the turnbuckle, where MJF takes a bite out of Page.

Hangman returns the favor before dropping Max to the canvas. Fall away slam sends the challenger to the ropes. MJF tries to take a breather on the floor but gets caught with a moonsault from Hangman instead, sending him down hard. Page brings MJF back to the ring for a pop up powerbomb for a two-count.

As the action continues, we see Page look for a Buckshot Lariat but MJF drops to the ropes to evade it, instead looking for a Heat-seeker. Adam blocks it, but a Buckshot Lariat gets countered into Salt of the Earth! Page is trapped in the armbar, scrambling toward the ropes before MJF pulls him back.

This leads to him getting pinned on his shoulders for two. Page looking for a cross-face but MJF gets him on his shoulders for a near-fall that breaks the hold. A Heat-seeker is blocked but the Buckshot Lariat is countered with a cutter, followed by a guillotine hammerlock DDT for a two count.

MJF leaves the ring, moving his title and the contract off the table nearby to bring that table to the other side of the ring. He props Page up on that table before climbing the turnbuckle, but a pause leads to Hangman intercepting him. MJF sends him away, but is caught with a moonsault off the apron followed by a tombstone piledriver.

This sends MJF out to the floor. Hangman then brings MJF to the ring before grabbing the table, setting it up closer to the ring. MJF tries to fight back, but Hangman catches him with a Dead Eye through the table. Page brings MJF back into the ring for the cover, but MJF gets a boot on the rope to keep things going.

Page looks for a Buckshot Lariat, but MJF slides out of the ring to gather himself on a chair near the barricade. Hangman gets to the floor and runs toward MJF, who catches him with a drop toe hold onto the chair! MJF slides into the ring as the ref confirms whether that chair attack was an accident.

This is something the challenger claims is the case as he leaves the ring to go back after the champ. He sends Page into the ring steps before talking trash toward Bryan Danielson at the commentary table. He goes back after the champ, setting him up for a tombstone piledriver, that he targets to half of the broken table.

MJF calls for the ref to start the count. Page starts to get up at eight, but he falls back down. The ref reaches nine, but Page has a burst of energy that gets him back in the ring just in the nick of time. Ref checks on Page as MJF pulls a turnbuckle cover off, looking to send the champ into it, but it gets turned around on the challenger.

Hangman sends MJF into it face-first. We see Page backs off to the corner as MJF reveals that he is very badly busted open. The crowd chants “you deserve it” at him. MJF gets to his feet as does Page, and the two men stare each other down before walking to the center of the ring.

Now the champ and challenger begin trading strikes, with Hangman seemingly having the upper hand, but they both drop to the mat from the damage. Page is up first, looking for a tombstone piledriver that gets countered, and this leads to an exchange of near-falls, first as two counts and eventually down to one counts.

From there, we see a Jackknife cover leads to both men getting up, and Page hitting Dead Eye on the challenger. A Cover by Page, and MJF kicks out. Page gets back to his feet as MJF tries to beg him off before pulling out the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Page grabs the ring from him, wondering whether he should use it.

Instead he just spits in MJF’s face! Buckshot Lariat gets dodged before MJF shoves him into the ref. He lands the Heat-seeker on the champ for the cover, with Page getting his boot on the rope, but the ref doesn’t see it as he makes the three count. The bell hasn’t rung yet as the ref is struggling.

MJF tries to tell him to call for the bell, when Mark Briscoe comes down looking for revenge on MJF! Security pulls him away as MJF notices that Adam’s foot is still on the rope. He goes to pull the boot off when the ref finally notices it, telling MJF that the match continues. In the midst of the chaos, Page sets up for a Buckshot Lariat.

It connects, but it’s only good for two. He leaves the ring, grabbing his CMLL title and the contract. Ref notices the title and pulls that away, but the distraction allows MJF to land a shot with the contract on the head of Hangman. MJF covers but only gets a two count.

MJF pulls the ring back out of his trunks but gets caught by the ref, and as the ref takes it away, Page manages to crack MJF’s contract case over his head, in an ironic twist, with the champion unnecessarily cheating. He then lands the Dead Eye and Buckshot Lariat for the win to retain.

Winner and STILL AEW World Champion: Hangman Page

Unsanctioned Lights Out Steel Cage Match

Darby Allin, Will Ospreay, Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Gabe Kidd & The Young Bucks (Nick & Matt Jackson)

It's main event time, part three!

Bryan Danielson announces on commentary that due to personal issues with some of the people involved in the next match, he is going to excuse himself from the remainder of the broadcast in an effort to maintain professionalism. He exits, and in comes Jim Ross to help Excalibur and Tony Schiavone on the call for the main event.

In the ring, "The Dapper Yapper" Justin Roberts explains the lights going out for a moment to indicate the end of tonight’s sanctioned event, with the Lights Out Steel Cage Match not being the responsibility of AEW. With that, we get our entrances as Darby Allin comes out first.

After one of the pillars of AEW makes his way out, we see NJPW President and Japanese legend Hiroshi Tanahashi who gets a huge pop for his final UK appearance. Kota Ibushi makes his entrance next, followed by Kenny Omega for a lovely Golden Lovers reunion as the pair come down the ramp together.

They enter the cage to join their teammates, as the sustained roar from the crowd intensifies. Now we get a video package with Alex Windsor narrating, talking about how proud she and the people are of Will Ospreay going into this main event.

With that, Ospreay’s music hits to a giant pop from the crowd, singing along with the theme as Will Ospreay walks down the ramp. He heads to the cage, a look of determination on his face as he drops his jacket to climb up the side of the cage before posing on the top.

"The Aerial Assassin" gets into the ring area itself, meeting with the rest of his team as the crowd chants his name some more. Out first for the opposing squad are The Young Bucks, who think they’re getting their normal entrance back, but to no avail.

Instead, to their dismay, the familiar sounds of the legendarily bad song "Mmmbop!" by Hanson plays in a tip of the cap to their days in Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG). Out next are The Death Riders and Gabe Kidd to round out the heel crew. The fight begins and we're officially off-and-running with this one.

Straight out of the gate, we see the Mount Everest climbing daredevil himself, Darby Allin immediately go to work, targeting Jon Moxley. Meanwhile, NJPW's Gabe Kidd goes after Will Ospreay. The Bucks go after Tanahashi, but the "Ace" fends them and Claudio off, before Kidd cuts him off from celebrating.

Ospreay gets in the ring and goes after Gabe, sending him away before hitting the ropes for a Sasuke Special over the ropes. Back in the ring, the Bucks go after the Golden Lovers before they get taken down with a pair of hurricanranas by Omega and Ibushi.

This sends the Bucks out of the ring, before the Lovers catch them with a pair of dives. Mox and Darby come back in the ring and it seems they’ve been handcuffed together. It gets broken only after Darby hits a Code Red on Claudio who tries to intervene, and as they leave the ring we see the Bucks and Golden Lovers getting back into it.

Bucks take Ibushi down with a Sliced Bread. Nick leaves the ring to grab a bag from underneath, thinking he’s got a bunch of thumbtacks, but it’s a pile of gummy bears instead. Mox and Claudio come into the ring but Ospreay takes Mox down from the turnbuckle. Omega tries to drop toe hold Matt into the gummy bears, to no avail.

That is, until Tanahashi hits a bulldog sending Matt face first into the delicious treats. Matt gets spiked on the canvas as well, before Omega brings him to his feet to stuff a bunch of the candies into Matt’s mouth. This leads to a nearfall attempt by Omega before Matt kicks out.

The Bucks regain control sending the Lovers out before going after Darby in the ring. Nick goes after Ospreay on the outside, bringing him back in the ring as he and Matt trade strikes on Will. The Bucks bring out a ladder from under the ring, only for Ospreay to dodge it before hitting them in the face with it off a backflip leg strike.

He then goes after Mox, wrapping a chair around his neck after what Mox did to him, but Gabe makes the save for a stalling piledriver. Kidd is intercepted by Omega after this, the two going at it on the apron before Kidd sets Omega up for a stomp-powerbomb combo by the Bucks, right into a giant swing by Claudio.

Kidd with the dropkick and a catapult from Claudio into an attack from the Bucks for a two count. Ibushi gets in the ring and goes after the Bucks, who eventually take him out with a double superkick. TK Driver on Ibushi only gets a two count before Darby breaks it up.

Death Riders and Kidd go after Darby now, with Claudio picking him up to launch him into the side of the cage…and down to the floor. They turn their attention to Tanahashi, who fends off his foes as best he can before Mox lands a hard DDT on the Ace.

They grab Darby Allin, setting him up on a chair before wrapping duct tape around him to keep him bound. Mox grabs a fork. Mox goes after the ear of Darby Allin, busting it open in the process. Satisfied with the damage done, they split back up to go after their opponents at ringside.

We get another shot of Darby’s ear when suddenly, we see a table with barbed wire pulled out from under the ring. Outside the cage they set up a double stack of tables. Darby fights back as best he can while back in the ring, the barbed wire table is set up against the corner, but Tanahashi catches Mox.

He then drives his head into the barbed wire. Bucks get involved now, setting up for a TK Driver on Tanahashi for a two count before Ospreay breaks it up. Will covers the Ace and himself up as the Death Riders start to target his neck. Mox pulls Ospreay away, looking for a Paradigm Shift.

Instead, Ospreay spears him through the barbed wire table in the corner. Omega is back on his feet with some snap dragon suplexes. Mox looking for a Paradigm Shift but Omega blocks it. Ibushi blocks an attack form Nick, and the Golden Lovers hit snap dragon suplexes in stereo. Ibushi and Omega hit big dives to the floor.

From there, Tanahashi makes his way to his feet, seeing the ladder and deciding to climb it looking to go to the top of the cage. Ospreay convinces him not to do it, instead climbing the side of the cage himself for a moonsault off the top, dropping onto the pile of bodies below. Back in the ring are Kidd and Omega trade strikes.

Meanwhile, Kidd mocks Kenny. Omega fights back with some chops, only for Gabe to fight back. Knee by Omega, but Kidd gets out of the way so the Bucks can go after their former friend. Tanahashi comes in with dragon screws for both men, before Claudio cuts him off, only to get dropped by Ibushi.

Mox with a cutter on Kota, but Darby hits him with a Scorpion Death Drop before Ospreay runs in with a Hidden Blade on the returning Bucks. Kidd goes after him, but takes a Styles Clash for his trouble, followed by a V-Trigger and Hidden Blade combo. Kenny with the cover, but it gets broken up just in time.

Now the action spills to the apron where Ibushi gets dropped, but Ospreay hits an Oscutter on Nick while the ring clears aside from Mox and Omega. They can’t seem to knock each other down with clotheslines, but Omega gets Mox to the ropes for a V-Trigger. One-Winged Angel from Omega for a two-count.

After that we see Mox escape the ring, climbing up the side for an assist from Wheeler Yuta until Darby Allin intercepts. He goes after Yuta on the top of the cage before sending Yuta onto the Japanese announce table. He then goes after Mox on the outside, eventually catching him and propping him onto the table stack.

Darby looking for a Coffin Drop off the top of the cage, but Marina pulls Mox off the table before Kidd blindsides Allin. Gabe looking for a sleeper hold on Darby, who pulls his nose to stop him just long enough to send both men crashing through stacked tables.

We head back in the ring, where we see Castagnoli and Ibushi going at it with strikes, before Kota hits a half and half suplex. V-Trigger by Omega goes into a Storm-breaker by Ospreay. Bucks intervene but Nick takes a Golden Trigger and Matt takes a Hidden Blade followed by a One-Winged Angel.

Tanahashi goes up top for a High Fly Flow, and that does the trick to get the win. The ring is cleared out as the winning squad sans Darby stand tall. Medics check on Darby and Kidd on the outside as commentary thanks the fans for tuning in, with the Ace’s music continuing to play.

Omega and Ibushi help Darby walk to the ring, where they shake hands with Ospreay. They all shake hands before everyone aside from Ospreay leaves the ring, allowing Ospreay to take in the adulation from the hometown crowd. Ospreay shows his appreciation for the fans.

From there, his music hits. He soaks in the atmosphere and as it seemed the show was wrapping up, including the copyright graphic flashing on the screen, we see chaos ensue, as Jon Moxley and The Death Riders sneak-attack Ospreay.

They bring him into the ring where Mox hits a series of Paradigm Shift DDTs on Ospreay, with Ospreay’s teammates kept locked outside the cage. They put Ospreay's neck through a chair and do the unthinkable to finish the job. Ospreay remains lifeless on the mat with his head through the chair.

The steel cage is finally raised and as The Death Riders leave through the crowd, the opposing team and others, including The Opps and some other AEW stars from the back, rush to the ring to check on the still lifeless Ospreay. Doctors tend to him as well. That's how the show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!