Roman Reigns Confirmed To Open Monday’s WWE Raw

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Aug 22, 2025
Roman Reigns is set to kick things off on Monday’s WWE Raw.

The announcement was made during Friday’s episode of SmackDown, confirming that The OTC will open the show in Birmingham. This follows the chaotic closing moments of last week’s Raw, where Reigns came to the aid of his cousin while also furthering his heated rivalry with The Vision.

The closing angle of Raw saw Jey Uso battling Bron Breakker in an Extreme Rules match. The Vision attempted to get involved, sparking a massive brawl that brought out LA Knight, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. The chaos opened the door for Reigns to make his return, leveling Breakker with a spear that allowed Uso to finish the job with a splash through the table.

After the match, Reigns laid down a challenge to Reed for Clash in Paris on August 30, which Reed, now calling himself the Tribal Thief, accepted. Reed has been antagonizing Reigns in recent weeks with sneak attacks and even stealing two pairs of his shoes.

Below is the updated card for Monday’s Raw, which will air at the special time of 3 pm ET on Netflix:

WWE Raw, Monday, August 25 ,

Rhea Ripley vs Roxanne Perez

Penta vs Kofi Kingston

Nikki Bella appearance

Roman Reigns to open the show

