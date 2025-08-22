Tony Khan Responds To WWE Counter-Programming AEW

Tony Khan has weighed in on WWE’s latest efforts to counterprogram AEW, offering a measured response during the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door media call.

When asked about WWE running premium live events against AEW pay-per-views, Khan avoided direct criticism and instead pointed to AEW’s continued success in 2025, crediting the company’s momentum to a strong collective effort.

“We’ve had a great 2025 in AEW, and I believe that, in large part, that’s because everyone in AEW is really focused on making AEW a tremendous promotion and continuing this excellent year we’re having,” Khan said.

Khan highlighted the promotion’s new media rights agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery as a key driver of excitement while stressing the importance of staying focused on AEW’s own product.

“All these things have come together to build a lot of excitement inside AEW and outside AEW, and all around the company,” he explained. “I want to be able to continue that, and the most important thing for us is to talk about AEW and work really hard on AEW every week. It means not necessarily focusing on what every wrestling promotion is doing, but I do like watching wrestling and keeping up with what other wrestling promotions are doing.”

The AEW President went on to reflect on the company’s growth since its launch in 2019, making it clear that success comes from focusing inward rather than outward competition.

“At the very best of AEW, we’ve been super focused on what we’re doing. Not being the only wrestling company in the world, but trying our best to be the best. I know we have the best wrestlers, and this year I think we’re doing the best TV shows and pay-per-views. I know we have the best fans.”

WWE has stepped up its counterprogramming efforts throughout the year, running NXT Battleground on the same night as AEW Double or Nothing. The upcoming NXT Heatwave event will also go head-to-head with Forbidden Door this Sunday, while WWE WrestlePalooza is set to air opposite AEW All Out on September 20.

Comment - Join WNS (It’s Free!)

Ready to join the discussion? Sign up in 30 seconds to comment on wrestling news, connect with fans, and track your activity on the WNS leaderboard. Click the link to sign up today - Become a Member (Don't forget to verify your email!).